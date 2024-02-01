France v Ireland Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: Pack can power France to hard-fought win

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch France v Ireland

France v Ireland will take place at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille at 8pm, live on ITV1 & Virgin Media One

France v Ireland betting odds

To win the match

France 4-7

Ireland 17-10

Draw 25-1

Handicap

France -4 Evs

Ireland +4 Evs

Best bets for France v Ireland

France to win by one to 12 points

2pts 11-8 BoyleSports

Peato Mauvaka to score a try

1pt 12-5 bet365

France v Ireland teams

France: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Paul Gabrillagues, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (c).

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Cameron Woki, Nolann Le Garrec, Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (c), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley

France v Ireland team news

France: Maxime Lucu has been selected to replace scrum-half Antoine Dupont with the uncapped Nolann Le Garrec on the bench.

Ireland: As expected Jack Crowley has been named as Johnny Sexton's succesor at fly-half while there is a first start for Calvin Nash on the wing.

France v Ireland predictions and betting tips

Ireland gained revenge for their defeat in the 2022 Grand Slam decider with a 32-19 victory over Frances in Dublin last year. But that margin of victory was the biggest since the teams met in the 2015 World Cup, and the biggest in a Six Nations match for more than a decade, and things look set to be much closer when the teams clash in Marseille on Friday night.

France are favourites to kick off with a win and they certainly appear to have the edge in their powerful pack. Both teams have had to make changes at half-back but France coach Fabien Galthie has stuck with Maxime Lucu, who was the main back-up to Antoine Dupont at the World Cup, at scrum-half with Matthieu Jalibert outside of him.

Ireland have had to make more sweeping changes following the retirement of Johnny Sexton, plus injury to Ross Byrne who was Sexton's main support last year. Munster's Jack Crowley, as expected, has been handed the number ten shirt while Calvin Nash makes his first start on the wing, and the pair can expect a tough examination from France's kickers.

Before last year's big win for Ireland in Dublin just one of the previous 15 meetings between these nations had been settled by more than 12 points - a Rugby World Cup match in 2015 - and France's last seven victories over Ireland have all come by a single-figure margin.

Given both teams fielding new playmaking combinations, attacking play may be a bit less slick than we are used to from these sides and a close-quarters battle could well ensue with the packs taking the lead.

One forward to focus on could be France hooker Peato Mauvaka, who stepped up from the bench at the World Cup and scored tries in starts against Uruguay, Italy and the quarter-final defeat to South Africa.

He has been in form for club Toulouse since then, scoring three tries in four European Champions Cup games, and is worth backing to power his way over the line at the Stade Velodrome.

