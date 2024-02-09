England v Wales Six Nations predictions and rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch England v Wales

England v Wales will take place at Twickenham at 4.45pm, live on ITV1 & S4C

England v Wales betting odds

To win the match

England 4-19

Wales 9-2

Draw 33-1

Handicap

England -10

Wales +11

Best bets for England v Wales

Wales +11

3pts Evs general

England v Wales teams

England: F Steward; T Freeman, H Slade, F Dingwall, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchell; J Marler, J George (c), W Stuart; M Itoje, O Chessum; E Roots, S Underhill, B Earl.

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, D Cole, A Coles, C Cunningham-South, D Care, F Smith, I Feyi-Waboso.

Wales: C Winnett; R Dyer, G North, N Tompkins, J Adams; I Lloyd, T Williams; G Thomas, E Dee, K Assiratti; D Jenkins (c), A Beard; A Mann, T Reffell, A Wainwright

Replacements: R Elias, C Domachowski, A Griffin, W Rowlands, T Basham, K Hardy, C Evans, M Grady

England v Wales team news

England: England coach Steve Borthwick has stuck with the same line-up from last week's victory in Italy, the first time in four years that England have gone unchanged in successive games.

Wales: Wales make seven changes to their line-up from last week as half-backs Tomos Williams and Ioan Lloyd step up from the bench while George North returns from injury

England v Wales predictions and betting tips

England and Wales enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the opening round of the Six Nations but may well have come out of the experience with a similar blend of elation and trepidation as they prepare to go head to head at Twickenham.

While England picked up a victory in Italy they had to do it the hard way. Having kicked off as 15-point favourites England were trailing at half-time and outscored three tries to two, and there were signs throughout the game that the many new faces were still getting to grips with defensive patterns and structures.

Wales could not have wished for a worse start as they were awful in their first half against Scotland and were trailing 27-0 just minutes after the break. But they turned things around and were the dominant team in the final half an hour, ending the match with four tries to Scotland's three to claim two bonus points in a 27-26 loss.

If it's possible to take confidence from a narrow defeat Wales will undoubtedly have done so and head coach Warren Gatland has added another boost by making seven changes and giving opportunities to the players who helped effect that turnaround, notably half-backs Tomos Williams and Ioan Lloyd.

Wales have won only two of their last ten Six Nations meetings with England, and are rated 11-point underdogs for this clash. But they have always shown themselves to be underdogs with a bite and have covered the handicap on five of their last six trips to Twickenham in the tournament while they also pulled off a famous upset in a 2015 World Cup pool match there.

England in contrast have covered the handicap in just one of their last nine home Six Nations matches and last week's performance by a new-look side in Italy showed there is still work to be done. The Azzurri backs were able to find space out wide and Wales will need no second invitation to go down that same route.

Wily coach Gatland has impressed on his players that their lack of experience and lack of expectation on them has lifted the pressure and given them licence to chance their arm.

England should have an edge up front and are likely to stick to a pragmatic approach as they did in Rome, where fly-half George Ford kicked five penalties from five attempts. Given England's forward strength and their record in this fixture, backing a home win by a margin of one to 12 points is one option at around 6-4. But last week showed yet again that you can never rule anything out with Wales so taking a double-figure handicap start appeals more.

