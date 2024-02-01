2024 Six Nations outright winner predictions & rugby betting tips: bet £10 and get £30 in free bets with William Hill

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When does the 2024 Six Nations start?

The Six Nations begins on Friday, February 2 when France host Ireland at the Stade Velodrome.

Where can I watch the 2024 Six Nations?

All matches will be shown live on either BBC or ITV.

Six Nations betting odds

France 6-5

Ireland 7-4

England 13-2

Scotland 12-1

Wales 33-1

Italy 500-1

Best bets for the 2024 Six Nations

England to win Triple Crown

2pts 7-2 general

Under 1.5 Wales wins

3pts 11-10 bet365

2024 Six Nations predictions

Last year’s Rugby World Cup was supposed to be all about Ireland and France, but both nations bowed out at the quarter-final stage and the big two may disappoint again in this year’s Six Nations.

The two countries head the betting having claimed a Grand Slam each in the last two years. France did it in 2022, when they faced Ireland at home, before the Irish got their revenge last year when the decisive fixture was played in Dublin.

This year it’s France’s turn to host so they are tournament favourites, but there are question marks against both nations and there may be better value to be found elsewhere.

France preview and betting tips

France have found a winning formula under head coach Fabian Galthie, but their success has also been built on the outstanding half-back partnership of Antoine Dupont and Roman Ntamack.

Ntamack is still sidelined with the injury that ruled him out of the World Cup, and Dupont is now out of the picture too as he joins up with France’s Sevens squad to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

There are able replacements in the squad and some bright young talent waiting to be unleashed, including winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and 21-year-old scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec.

But head coach Fabian Galthie has chosen to stick with more experienced heads for the opening fixture against Ireland and we may have to wait to see a glimpse of French flair.

France are also playing their three home games away from the Stade de France as Paris gets ready for the Olympics. Kicking off in Marseille, where Les Bleus will have fervent support, is not necessarily a negative, but France will also run out in Lyon and Lille and playing their five fixtures at five different venues may well be.

France look the likeliest winners, not least because they face chief threats Ireland and England at home. They won a Grand Slam when they faced this set of fixtures in 2022 and scored more points and tries than Ireland when missing out last year, but the odds are cramped and backing a team whose biggest challenge comes in their opening match is unappealing.

Ireland preview and betting tips

Reigning champions Ireland are rated the biggest threat to favourites France but as with Les Bleus there are question marks over their squad as they go into a Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2010 without Johnny Sexton.

Sexton was more than just a fly-half, he was the heartbeat of the team and made the number ten shirt his own over the last decade, so it really is a case of re-setting the dial this year.

To make matters worse, Sexton’s main back-up last year Ross Byrne is injured so nine-cap Jack Crowley starts in the key half-back role, while Gary Ringrose and Mack Hansen are also injured in the Ireland backline.

As with France, those absences don’t necessarily rule Ireland out of the title reckoning but they do make their short odds off-putting, especially as they face both France and England away from home - they have won both those fixtures in the same year only once, in 2018.

Ireland rightly have great faith in head coach Andy Farrell and will hope that being appointed Lions coach for next year’s tour won’t be a distraction.

England preview and betting tips

Yet again it starts with a missing fly-half - or in England’s case two.

Owen Farrell has decided to withdraw from this year’s tournament while Marcus Smith pulled up with an injury in training this week and misses at least the opening match.

England do have 91-cap veteran George Ford in the wings, but they also have six uncapped backs in their squad including fly-half Fin Smith.

The good news for England is that unlike France and Ireland they have a gentle start to the tournament as they open with a clash against Italy, a fixture they have never lost, while next up it’s a young and much-changed Welsh side at Twickenham.

Then it’s Scotland away and Ireland at home, which is quite a step up but England do at least look to have the best chance of reaching round three unbeaten.

England were the most successful northern hemisphere team at the Rugby World Cup, albeit with a far easier draw than France, Ireland or Scotland, and they retain their key strengths of a physical pack and solid defence.

A final-round showdown against France in Lille will be a huge test of their title ambitions, but at 7-2 for a Triple Crown England look good value.

Scotland preview and betting tips

Compared to their rivals Scotland have the most settled squad of all and after a run of promising campaigns there is a huge temptation to get behind them at decent odds.

Over the last seven years they have beaten all of their Six Nations rivals at least once, but what they have never been able to do is bridge the gap from three wins - something they have managed in three of the last four years - to the four needed to have a chance of the title.

France and England have been less troublesome foes than Wales and Ireland, and they face both of those teams away starting with a trip to Cardiff on Saturday.

But a long losing run against the Welsh could be coming to an end - they lost by just three points at the Principality Stadium in 2022 then recorded a record win at home last year with a 35-7 success.

With a world-class fly-half in Finn Russell and dangerous backs Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Blair Kinghorn and Sione Tuipulotu they have the tools to win any of their fixtures, but they have yet to find the consistency to string together enough victories and had a disappointing World Cup.

Wales preview and betting tips

All nations have been hit by a post-World Cup player exodus but Wales have surely been hit harder than most and a young and inexperienced squad could well be found out this spring.

Just six of the 15 players who started their last Six Nations fixture in 2023 are even in the squad this time, they look seriously underpowered in the front five while Dan Biggar’s retirement and Gareth Anscombe’s lack of fitness after a move to Japan fell through means eight-cap Sam Costelow is likely to be charged with marshalling a strong backline who are likely to get little front-foot ball from their set piece.

It could be an uphill struggle for Wales, and although they open at home against Scotland, a fixture they have dominated, they start as underdogs and a side with a reputation for slow starts look really up against it.

It gets tougher for Wales really quickly with trips to Twickenham and Dublin, and their final-round clash with Italy could well be a Wooden Spoon decider.

One win may be the best they can hope for and it could well be a blank, so odds-against quotes that they win no more than one game catch the eye.

Italy preview and betting tips

All the elation that followed their 2022 win over Wales in Cardiff, which brought to an end a 36-match tournament losing streak, spilled over into the autumn of that year, when the Azzurri claimed a first win over Australia.

Since then, though, it’s been back to the norm with five defeats in last year’s Six Nations, and although their World Cup performance was pretty much par for the course as yet again they beat their tier-two pool opponents easily, but then went down more heavily than usual against their top-tier rivals, losing 96-17 to New Zealand and 60-7 to France.

Italy are long odds-on for the Wooden Spoon and it will be interesting to see the match odds should they arrive in Wales with a chance of springing another Cardiff upset to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

Six Nations schedule

Friday, February 2

France v Ireland, 8pm

Saturday, February 3

Italy v England

Wales v Scotland

Saturday, February 10

Scotland v France

England v Wales

Sunday, February 11

Ireland v Italy

Saturday, February 24

Ireland v Wales

Scotland v England

Sunday, February 25

France v Italy

Saturday, March 9

Italy v Scotland

England v Ireland

Sunday, March 10

Wales v France

Saturday, March 16

Wales v Italy

Ireland v Scotland

France v England

