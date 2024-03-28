Northampton v Saracens predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sarries are on the charge

Where to watch Northampton v Saracens

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Saracens -3

3pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Northampton v Saracens predictions

Northampton went into the Six Nations break on top of the Premiership table and with six consecutive wins under their belt. But just one game into the tournament's return the Saints are looking over their shoulders and they may well be leap-frogged by visitors Saracens on Friday evening.

Last season Sarries built their title run on their early dominance - they won 12 of their first 13 matches which allowed them to ease up and focus on the playoffs.

But in other seasons the Londoners have timed their run to put in their best performances in the closing rounds, and last week's 52-7 hammering of Harlequins looked as if they were serving notice that they are ready to do the same again.

Every aspect of Saracens' game was outstanding in that success over Quins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they shackled one of the sharpest attacking teams in the Premiership, barely allowing them any opportunities.

Northampton have a strong attacking game too but if Sarries can replicate that level of performance they can make light of a three-point handicap. The visitors have international forwards Jamie George and Andy Christie back in the starting line-up after they came off the bench last week, while fly-half Owen Farrell looked as if the break following his withdrawal from England's Six Nations squad had done him good.

Northampton shipped seven tries in last week's 52-23 defeat at Bristol and although they are back in front of their own fans for this match, they look set to face a stronger test.

Also in the Premiership on Friday bottom side Newcastle go in search of their first win at home to Leicester. The Falcons showed some encouraging signs in their 25-16 defeat at Exeter last week but may suffer a backlash against a Tigers team who suffered a last-minute defeat to Gloucester. Visitors Leicester are 12-point favourites.

In the United Rugby Championship, runaway leaders Leinster are asked to give up ten points at home to the Bulls.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.