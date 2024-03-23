Italy v England Women's Six Nations predictions: Easy does it for the defending champions

Where to watch Italy Women v England Women

BBC Two, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

England -47

1pt 10-11 bet365

Italy Women v England Women predictions

England start the defence of their Women's Six Nations title with a trip to Italy – and the Red Roses are expected to hit the ground running in Parma.

The defending champions thumped Le Azzurre 68-5 on their way to another Grand Slam in 2023 and new boss John Mitchell has warned the rest of the competition that he expects his side to keep getting better ahead of next year's World Cup on home soil.

After securing the Grand Slam with victory in a winner-takes-all-showdown against France at Twickenham last year, the 2024 tournament already looks pre-destined to be decided by the same pair's 'Super Saturday' showdown at Bordeaux's Stade Chaban-Delmas on April 27.

Few slip-ups are expected in the intervening period and England should start with a convincing away win, albeit against an Italian side who may be inspired after seeing their male counterparts shine over the last couple of months.

Even so, with Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harrison and Abbie Ward back in his squad, Red Roses coach Mitchell has quality to spare and will expect Ward and her fellow forwards, including captain Marlie Packer, who wins her 100th cap on Sunday, to provide Scarratt, Harrison and the rest of the England backs with the requisite ball to thrive.

Packer scored two of England's tries last April and they have posted 54 or more points in their last six meetings with Le Azzurre.

That run includes a couple of victories in Parma, a city in which they have won on all three of their visits, and the champions should record another comfortable success at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

