Bath v Sale predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Bath to return with a bang

Bath v Sale predictions

Sale return to Premiership action on Sunday with a trip to The Rec, where they will be eager to revive their top-four hopes.

The Sharks lost five in a row ahead of the break for the Six Nations and they have won just twice on the road all season. Sale also lost a recent friendly to the Premiership's bottom club Newcastle in preparation for the season's resumption.

Last year's beaten Premiership finalists appear in a spot of bother but there is more optimism for Bath, who stormed past a scratch Leinster side as part of their preparations for the restart and have lost just once at home this season.

Johann van Graan has named Sam Underhill, Finn Russell and Ollie Lawrence in a strong starting 15 and there are some nice personal duels to look forward to, with George Ford at ten and Manu Tuilagi at inside centre for visitors Sale.

Tuilagi will look to run over both Russell and opposite number Cameron Redpath, but the centre's lack of sharpness sums up the Sharks this season.

They have scored the second-fewest Premiership points, averaging 18.5 per game in 2023-24, whereas Bath are posting 27 per league outing on average.

Sale head coach Alex Sanderson has said Sunday's game offers the chance for his side to set the tone for a "real go" during the run-in.

And while Sanderson's Sharks rarely lack endeavour, there is a bit more brilliance about Bath and they can boost their playoff hopes with a handy success.

