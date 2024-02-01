2024 Six Nations specials bets including top tournament tryscorer tips: Penaud can wing his way to another success

Today's Offers 8 All offers

When does the 2024 Six Nations start?

The Six Nations begins on Friday, February 2 when France host Ireland at the Stade Velodrome.

Best specials betting tips for the 2024 Six Nations

Damian Penaud to be top tournament tryscorer

2pts 100-30 general

Under 86.5 tournament tries

3pts 5-6 Hills

Nolann Le Garrec to be top player of the tournament

1pt 33-1 general

Six Nations top tryscorer predictions

France winger Damian Penaud is the first name on the list in the top tryscorer betting, and one glimpse at his career stats will reveal why he is the outstanding candidate for the accolade.

His tournament roll of honour includes finishing as the top scorer in last year's Six Nations as well as in a three-way tie for top spot in 2022.

At last autumn's Rugby World Cup he was France's main man with a tally of six tries, second only to Will Jordan of New Zealand. And since the World Cup he has hit the ground running for his new club Bordeaux, scoring seven tries in six Top 14 matches and another four tries in Europe to put him top or joint-top of the try charts in both competitions.

The France backline has had a minor reshuffle but the absence of creative fly-half Romain Ntamack didn't seem to limit Penaud's scoring opportunities at the World Cup and if anything the loss of scrum-half Antoine Dupont takes away one of his tryscoring rivals.

Les Bleus were the top tryscoring nation in last year's tournament with 21 - one more than Grand Slam winners Ireland - and they have three home matches this year, including against Italy, who they beat 60-7 at the World Cup just last October. If any more convincing is needed, Penaud bagged a brace in that match.

Six Nations total tries predictions

Last year's Six Nations produced a record 91 tries and the line for this year's tournament has been pushed into the high 80s.

France and Ireland have been leading the way in the scoring stakes in recent years, but other nations who in the past struggled to get on the scoresheet have been chipping in with healthy totals too, notably Scotland and Italy.

They may well be busy again this year, but France and Ireland, along with England and Wales, have been through squad overhauls of varying scale and it may impact on their scoring success.

England have six uncapped backs in their squad, Ireland and Wales have inexperienced fly-halves taking over and France are now without the creative spark and scoring contribution of Dupont.

The second-highest try tally was reached in 2020, when 86 were scored, so betting under a line of 86.5 seems to offer a bit of room for a manoeuvre.

Six Nations total cards predictions

The days when a red card was a rarity in an international rugby match are long gone. There were eight in the last World Cup, the same as in 2019, including a first in the final.

There were three red cards in last year's Six Nations - two of them in the same match - and Hills go 8-13 that we see at least that many again. It's 6-5 that there are no more than two.

The increased number of red cards has impacted the betting on yellow cards, as misdemeanours that might have resulted in a sin-binning in the past are being more harshly dealt with.

Hills again go 8-11 that there are no more than 16 and evens that there are more than 16. Last year's matches produced 12 but the market looks fraught with unpredictability and risk.

Six Nations Player of the Tournament predictions

With France star scrum-half Dupont absent for the tournament there was speculation that the uncapped Nolann Le Garrec might get a chance in the number nine shirt.

For the opening match against Ireland, France coach Fabien Galthie has gone for the more experienced Maxime Lucu, who was the main back-up during the World Cup. Clearly in such a high-pressure clash an old head is probably the preferred option, but Le Garrec may well get his chance off the bench and could force his way ahead in Galthie's thinking.

The 21-year-old is an exciting talent, blessed with pace, strength and an eye for a break, and in his fourth season at star-studded Racing 92, he shouldn't feel out of his depth. He looks to be very much a player in Dupont's mould and has ten tries to his name for Racing already this season.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.