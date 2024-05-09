Sale Sharks vs Leicester Tigers predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sharks can keep playoff hopes alive

Where to watch Sale vs Leicester

TNT Sports 1, 7.45pm Friday

Best bet

Sale to win by one to 12 points

2pts 13-8 bet365

Sale vs Leicester predictions

Sale’s final home game of the Premiership season sees the in-form Sharks face a Leicester Tigers side who have lost five of their last six in all competitions.

The Sharks are still in with a chance of reaching the playoffs, with just two points separating them and fourth-placed Bristol Bears, and Alex Sanderson’s side have claimed important wins against teams around them in recent weeks – notably Harlequins (37-31) and Exeter Chiefs (41-5).

The Tigers, meanwhile, are guaranteed a European Champions Cup spot next season but they require two bonus-point victories in their final two games of the campaign to stand any chance of finishing in the top four.

That feat seems unlikely, particularly given their recent form on the road. Leicester have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions – a slender 19-13 victory over winless Newcastle – while they were also beaten 23-13 by second-bottom Gloucester.

Sale have won two of the last three meetings with the Tigers but none of those encounters were particularly one-sided with no more than nine points separating the pair on each occasion. Therefore, a bet on the Sharks to win by no more than 12 points on this occasion makes the most appeal.

Friday’s other Premiership encounter sees Newcastle host third-placed Bath at Kingston Park (7.45pm), where the visitors are long odds-on to further their playoff hopes with a win.

