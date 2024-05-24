Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets

It is the tournament that all European football fans have been waiting for - Euro 2024.

A total of 24 teams are heading to Germany to see who can be crowned the continental kings in a month-long feast of football where holders Italy will bid to emulate the triumph they secured in their dramatic penalty shootout against England at Wembley three years ago.

The excitement is reaching fever pitch and we have put together a full Euro 2024 schedule, starting with the hosts taking on Scotland at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday, June 14, and going right through to the final at Munich's Olympic Stadium on Sunday, July 14.

England start their campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday June 16 and pubs and clubs will be packed for their other Group C matches against Denmark on Thursday 20 June and Slovenia on Tuesday 25 June.

And you have to make sure that you have a reliable stream so you don’t miss a kick of the action.

As always for a major summer international football tournament, matches will be shown live on the BBC and ITV, with action also available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, while other providers across Europe will also be ensuring you do not miss a moment of the key action.

Remember, there will also be all the top betting tips in the Racing Post and on racingpost.com with match previews, great stats and a full service which Euro 2024 punters can't afford to be without.

And you can grab £210 in Euro 2024 free bets below for the an even better experience:

Where to watch Euro 2024 on UK TV channels

Matches in the tournament will run from June 14 to July 14 and UK viewers will be able to tune into either the BBC or ITV to watch matches live. Options like BBC iPlayer and ITVX offer free access in the UK, while VPN services enable streaming from anywhere and don’t forget that European channels like RTE and TF1 also provide free streaming.

Full schedule of fixtures, dates and TV details

There are 51 matches for fans to look forward to at Euro 2024, starting with the hosts Germany taking on Scotland in the opening match on June 14.

Here is the full list of fixtures, with kick-off times, venues and UK TV details. TV details for the knockout phase will be confirmed once the tournament begins.

Group Stage

Friday 14 June

Germany vs Scotland (ITV – Allianz Arena, Munich, 8pm)

Saturday 15 June

Hungary vs Switzerland (ITV – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 2pm)

Spain vs Croatia (ITV – Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

Italy vs Albania (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 8pm)

Sunday 16 June

Poland vs Netherlands (BBC – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 2pm)

Slovenia vs Denmark (ITV – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Serbia vs England (BBC – Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Monday 17 June

Romania vs Ukraine (BBC – Allianz Arena, Munich, 2pm)

Belgium vs Slovakia (ITV – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 5pm)

Austria vs France (ITV – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, 8pm)

Tuesday 18 June

Turkey vs Georgia (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 5pm)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (BBC – Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, 8pm)

Wednesday 19 June

Croatia vs Albania (ITV – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 2pm)

Germany vs Hungary (BBC – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Scotland vs Switzerland (BBC – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 8pm)

Thursday 20 June

Slovenia vs Serbia (ITV – Allianz Arena, Munich, 2pm)

Denmark vs England (BBC – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 5pm)

Spain vs Italy (ITV – Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Friday 21 June

Slovakia vs Ukraine (BBC – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, 2pm)

Poland vs Austria (ITV – Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

Netherlands vs France (BBC – Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, 8pm)

Saturday 22 June

Georgia vs Czech Republic (BBC – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 2pm)

Turkey vs Portugal (ITV – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 5pm)

Belgium vs Romania (ITV – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 8pm)

Sunday 23 June

Switzerland vs Germany (BBC – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 8pm)

Scotland vs Hungary (BBC – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 8pm)

Monday 24 June

Croatia vs Italy (BBC – Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, 8pm)

Albania vs Spain (BBC – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, 8pm)

Tuesday 25 June

Netherlands vs Austria (BBC – Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

France vs Poland (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 5pm)

England vs Slovenia (ITV – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 8pm)

Denmark vs Serbia (ITV – Allianz Arena, Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday 26 June

Slovakia vs Romania (BBC – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 5pm)

Ukraine vs Belgium (BBC – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (ITV – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 8pm)

Georgia vs Portugal (ITV – Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Round of 16

Saturday 29 June

Match 37 1A vs 2C (Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 8pm)

Match 38 2A vs 2B (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

Sunday 30 June

Match 39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 8pm)

Match 40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 5pm)

Monday 1 July

Match 41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 8pm)

Match 42 2D vs 2E (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf, 5pm)

Tuesday 2 July

Match 43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Allianz Arena, Munich, 5pm)

Match 44 1D vs 2F (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, 8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 5 July

Match 45 W39 vs W37 (MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Match 46 W41 vs W42 (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 8pm)

Saturday 6 July

Match 47 W43 vs W44 (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 8pm)

Match 48 W40 vs W38 (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, 5pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 9 July

Match 49 W45 vs W46 (Allianz Arena, Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday 10 July

Match 50 W47 vs W48 (Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 8pm)

Euro 2024 final

Sunday 14 July

Match W49 vs W50 (Olympiastadion, Berlin, 8pm)

Steps to claim £210 in Euro 2024 Free Bets with any bookmaker

With multiple bookmakers offering free bets and over £210 up for grabs for the 2024 Euros, there’s no better time to sign up and bet on England to win the 2024 Euros. Follow these simple, secure steps to get started with any bookmaker:

Head over to the bookmaker sign-up page via the links in this article Click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make the required minimum deposit based using a card Place the required qualifying bet on any sport with at the required odds Free bets will be credited once the qualifying bet has settled. Visit individual bookmakers for full terms and conditions

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.