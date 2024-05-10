Bristol vs Saracens predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Sarries can hinder Bears' playoff chances

Where to watch Bristol vs Saracens

TNT Sports 2 and ITV1, 3.05pm, Saturday

Bristol vs Saracens predictions

Bristol are the only side to have registered four wins since the Six Nations and their success has centred on their primary strength - attacking from everywhere.

That ambition allowed them to put 85 points on Newcastle and they backed it up with a win at Leicester.

The visitors to Ashton Gate, Saracens, have endured a turbulent season, the latest episode taking place on a team bonding trip to Mallorca and the noise surrounding the club means it has almost gone unnoticed that the champions still look good to secure a home semi-final.

They also have a habit of bringing the Bears back down to earth and it would be no surprise to see them respond from their week in the headlines by claiming a crucial victory.

It might be a similar story down at Sandy Park, where Exeter face fellow playoff hopefuls Harlequins (5.30pm, TNT2).

More big names have confirmed that they will be leaving the Chiefs and their momentum looks to be stalling.

Exeter lost their last home game to Bath and face a confident Quins side that fought back from a bruising first half of their Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse to push the record European champions closer than expected.

Frustrating errors cost them but they can never be discounted and this season's impressive haul of 13 bonus points has underpinned Harlequin's top-four push.

Another here could put them in a fabulous position, while a victory is also forecast for leaders Northampton against Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens (3.05pm).

The Saints fell gallantly short against Leinster in the Champions Cup, but they will have learned from that defeat and should seal a playoff place with a bonus point win.

After winning the Premiership Rugby Cup in March, Gloucester progressed through to the final of the Challenge Cup by beating Benetton last Saturday. The Cherry and Whites have spent the spring prioritising that competition and again rest their big names.

In contrast, Northampton have gone strong and it could be a riot at the Gardens, with Northampton backed for a big win.

