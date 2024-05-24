FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup OR 35-1 for Manchester City

Ahead of the 2023/24 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, we've got a great betting offer to shout about. Paddy Power are running a couple of huge odds boosts. You can get odds of 100-1 if you back Manchester United to lift the FA Cup. But that's not all. Paddy Power are offering odds of 35-1 for Manchester City to come out on top. So no matter who you want to back, Paddy Power has you covered.

The FA Cup is the world's oldest cup competition and Saturday's final is not just a chance for these clubs to claim some silverware, but bragging rights too, which is why Paddy are offering odds of 100-1 for a Manchester United win , OR 35-1 for Manchester City to lift the cup .

Grab either 100-1 for a Manchester United lift the cup OR 35-1 for Manchester City to lift the cup

Can Manchester United silence their noisy neighbours, or will Manchester City claim the FA Cup and complete a domestic double? This should be a fantastic match between two of England's biggest clubs.

Already have an account with Paddy Power? No problem. Here are three other bookmaker offers you can get your hands on for Manchester City vs Manchester United:

Kwiff Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you stake just £10

SBK are offering £30 in free bets when you bet just £10

Virgin Bet are offering £20 in free bets when you stake just £10

FA Cup final b etting offer for Manchester City vs Manchester United: get 100-1 for a United win OR 35-1 for a City win

In a repeat of last year's FA Cup final, the blue and red halves of Manchester will face off in the FA Cup final once again this Saturday.

Last year Man City Won the trophy after beating their rivals 2-1 on their way to a historic treble. The Red Devils conceded after just 12 seconds in that match and struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Erik ten Hag is a man under pressure after Manchester United finished the season in eighth, their lowest Premier League finish ever. He'll be more determined than anyone to help his side win the FA Cup, and you can get odds of 100-1 for a Manchester United win.

Manchester City are a well-oiled machine and with world-class talent all over the pitch, Manchester United will need to be at their best if they're to get anything out of this. City are strong favourites to win the FA Cup final, but with Paddy Power, you can get huge odds of 35-1 if you fancy Pep's men to lift the trophy .

It's the FA Cup final and anything can happen. Remember, with Paddy Power you can get odds of 100-1 if if you back Manchester United or 35-1 if you back Manchester City .

All you have to do to claim this FA Cup betting offer is sign up for Paddy Power and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your FA Cup final b etting offer for Manchester City vs Manchester United

Signing up with Paddy Power is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Paddy Power and grab your enhanced odds of 100-1 for a Man United win in the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Open a new account using promo code YSACIU (100-1 Man Utd) or YFBCWP (35-1 Man City) .

YSACIU (100-1 Man Utd) YFBCWP (35-1 Man City) Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on "To Lift the Cup" market for Man United or Man City to lift the FA Cup on Saturday, May 25th.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion.

If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

FA Cup final b etting offer for Manchester City vs Manchester United : terms and conditions

We recommend you read the terms and conditions attached to this FA Cup final betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on "To Lift the Cup" market for Man United or Man City to lift the FA Cup on Saturday, May 25th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply.

Please gamble responsibly.

Why bet on the FA Cup with Paddy Power

Paddy Power are renowned for offering top-tier betting odds and extensive coverage of the FA Cup each season. Their commitment to providing comprehensive insights into weekly fixtures sets them apart in the realm of sports betting.

With access to the latest updates on injuries, team form, and news, Paddy Power empower bettors to make well-informed decisions when selecting their preferred teams to support.

Their competitive odds ensure that bettors can maximize the value of their wagers, adding an extra layer of excitement to the FA Cup experience.

Don't miss out on the action – sign up for a Paddy Power account today and discover the unparalleled betting experience they offer firsthand.

To discover more FA Cup betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.