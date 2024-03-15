Saturday's predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Sky Sports Arena, 3pm

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Leigh Leopards

2pts 6-5 Betfred

Hull KR

2pts 6-4 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £40 in bonuses with Betfred

Betfred Super League predictions

It's an unusually busy Saturday in the Betfred Super League with a triple-header of top-flight rugby league.

As is now the way under the sport's relationship with IMG, punters can take in all the action live and the two 3pm kick-offs should be competitive affairs if the betting is anything to go by.

Leigh Leopards head to Hull FC seeking their first win of the season and it could be worth siding with the outsiders at the MKM Stadium.

Last season's Betfred Challenge Cup winners have lost their three outings this season to Huddersfield, St Helens and Leeds, but margins of eight, eight and six points illustrate that they aren't far away from getting off the mark in 2024.

Last week's defeat to the Rhinos will have been particularly irksome for Leopards boss Adrian Lam, who saw his side dominate the first half and enter the break 16-0 to the good before Leeds staged a remarkable comeback after the interval.

Hull have won only one of their four matches this season but they needed a late try to achieve that at home to new boys London, who are rooted to the foot of the table and likely to remain there, and they have been well beaten by rivals Hull KR, Warrington and Catalans in their other outings.

Leigh were 24-16 and 28-16 victors when the pair met last term and the Leopards could leave the Airlie Birds in a flap this weekend.

The betting for Hull KR's visit to Huddersfield is similarly tight and it again could be worth backing the visiting underdogs.

Rovers have lost their last two matches, at Salford and at home to Warrington, but they had looked pretty good in demolishing Hull in their opener which was followed by a relatively straightforward win over Leeds.

The Robins are well fancied to build on last season's excellent campaign which saw them reach the Challenge Cup final and finish fourth in Super League, and there appears to have been a big overreation to Huddersfield's demolition of Castleford last time out.

The Giants thumped the Tigers 50-8 a week ago but Cas are a poor outfit at present and Huddersfield had been put in their place by Wigan and St Helens previously.

Hull KR are not of the same calibre of that pair but they are certainly a well-coached and enterprising outfit who are more than a match for most sides on their day.

The Robins won both of last season's league meetings with something to spare and a full-strength visiting squad looks underrated at 6-4.

Saturday's final match should offer Castleford no respite from what has been an extremely tough start to 2024.

The Tigers narrowly avoided relegation last season and they will again be battling it out at the bottom judged on their showings over the opening month of the campaign.

Cas were dreadful in last week's home hiding at the hands of Huddersfield and a trip to the south of France to take on Catalans is another daunting proposition.

A 24-point handicap line has been set for the Tigers' visit to the Dragons' den, but a word of warning for punters wanting to side with Catalans is that they would have covered that line in just three of the last 12 meetings between the sides.

Grab £40 in Betfred bonuses when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME40

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £40 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £40 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.