Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Sky Sports Action, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Any player to score a hat-trick in London v Wigan

1pt 13-8 Betfred

Abbas Miski, Jai Field & Bevan French to score a try anytime in London v Wigan

1pt 11-4 Betfred

Hull FC +20 v Catalans Dragons

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

London Broncos have faced a baptism of fire on their return to the Betfred Super League and things won't get any easier against champions Wigan Warriors.

The pair meet at Plough Lane with the Broncos firm favourites to finish bottom and they are already propping up the standings following opening defeats to St Helens, Catalans and Hull FC.

Another defeat is expected on Saturday, with the home side 12-1 to stun the Warriors, who are just 1-40 to claim their third league victory of the campaign.

London shipped 40 points against the Saints and 34 at home to the Dragons a week later but they showed more fight at Hull FC last week.

The match finished 28-24 to the Black & Whites but the win came via a last-minute try with the Broncos poised to land their first win of the season.

That outcome owed as much to Hull's issues as it did to the abilities of the capital side, but their never-say-die attitude at the MKM Stadium was impressive.

They'll need more of that on Saturday but a comfortable Wigan win can still be expected.

There is little value to be had in the match betting so it may pay to dip into the tryscorer markets at Plough Lane, where backing any player to score a hat-trick looks a good place to start.

The Warriors have an abundance of threats across the park, and winger Liam Marshall already has five tries to his name this season.

That includes a treble against Huddersfield last week and he can be fancied to trouble the whitewash at regular intervals.

On the other flank, Abbas Miski finished as joint-top tryscorer last season and he looks a decent bet along with superstars Jai Field and Bevan French to score at any time.

Things may be a bit closer in Perpignan where Catalans host Hull – but the visitors look the value with a hefty start.

A home win looks likely as the Dragons have won six of their last seven meetings with the Black & Whites who look set for a season of struggle.

However, the French side have yet to hit top gear this season and were well beaten by Leeds last week.

They are 1-20 to get the better of the Airlie Birds, but with damp conditions forecast for the south of France it is hard to see them winning by more than 20 points.

