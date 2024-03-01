Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Sky Sports Action, 3pm

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

Sky Sports Arena, 5.30pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Catalans Dragons +2

4pts 5-6 Betfred

Hull KR -6

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

Catalans Dragons have made a strong start to the Betfred Super League campaign and last season's beaten Grand Finalists can make it three wins from three at Headingley on Saturday.

The Dragons take on a Leeds side who have won one and lost one despite spending big in the off-season following a disappointing 2023 campaign.

The Rhinos are favourites but they look uneasy 10-11 shots as they could be missing up to ten key men.

Sam Lisone and James Donaldson are suspended and a lengthy injury list contains such names as David Fusitu'a and Morgan Gannon, while England prop Mikolaj Oledzki is a major doubt for to face the Dragons.

And that leaves the home side vulnerable to a French outfit who have won on three of their last four visits to Leeds.

The Dragons have opened the campaign in blistering fashion. A home win over Warrington in round one was followed by a hammering of new boys London Broncos, and they can maintain their perfect start to term at Headingley.

A close encounter is expected as eight of the last nine meetings have been settled by no more than 14 points, so backing an away win by one to 12 is tempting.

However, getting with Catalans in receipt of a two-point start on the handicap looks a more solid investment.

Hull KR have also made a strong start to the season and they can cover a six-point line at Salford.

Rovers saw off Leeds on home soil last week, and they hammered city rivals Hull FC 22-0 in round one.

The Red Devils scraped past struggling Castleford Tigers last weekend and they were beaten by the Rhinos in round one.

KR have won seven of their last eight meetings with Salford and they have posted exactly 22 points in each of their opening two matches, so a comfortable away win looks achievable.

Salford have conceded 22 points in each of their opening two fixtures, meanwhile, and may find the Robins too hot to handle.

