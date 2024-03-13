Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Action, 8pm Thursday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors -8

2pts 20-21 Betfred

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors Betfred Super League predictions

Wigan Warriors will have taken great pleasure from watching Salford Red Devils beat their rivals St Helens last week, but the Betfred Super League champions will be wary about the threat posed by Paul Rowley's men when they meet at the AJ Bell Stadium on Thursday.

The Warriors have won all three of their matches this season and are warm 3-10 favourites to make it four from four. Salford are 11-4 to spring another shock while also securing their fourth win of the new campaign.

The Red Devils will be full of beans having also beaten Hull KR and Castleford and this promises to be a gripping encounter between two in-form sides.

However, the Warriors have dominated this fixture in recent years and they are fancied to secure another victory.

The reigning champions have won their last nine meetings with Salford and they have found things fairly comfortable against the Red Devils, who stunned Saints with that shock 24-20 win last week.

Saints were leading 14-6 at the break, but a red card shown to Mark Percival in the 43rd minute changed the course of the game, with the Red Devils making the most of their extra-man advantage.

Things should be much tougher for them against a Wigan side who hammered London Broncos 66-20 last week, while the Cherry & Whites have also put 30 and 32 points past Huddersfield and Castleford in their other league victories this season.

Matt Peet opted to rest several key men for the Broncos game so the champions should be fresh and raring to go this week. And that spells danger for a Salford side who lost by margins 18 and 20 points in their two matches with the Warriors last season.

Each of Wigan's last six meetings with Salford have seen them score at least 20 points and they are averaging 40.6 points per league fixture in the new campaign.

It's unlikely Wigan will completely run away with things at the AJ Bell Stadium, but an eight-point handicap looks well within reach.

