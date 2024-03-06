Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves on Thursday

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Warrington Wolves

1pt 7-5 Betfred

Under 37.5 total match points

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves Betfred Super League predictions

There is a mouth-watering Betfred Super League contest scheduled at Craven Park on Thursday as Hull Kingston Rovers host Warrington Wolves in a contest which could swing either way.

Both sides have won two of their opening three fixtures of the 2024 campaign and the ambitious pair will fancy their chances of another victory.

KR are warm favourites but the Wolves have won on four of their last six visits to Rovers and will be confident of improving their record.

New head coach Sam Burgess looks to have injected more urgency into Warrington's play and it has paid off with 66 points scored in their two hefty wins over Hull FC and Castleford.

Rovers will be a tougher nut to crack than those teams, though, and this could be an arm-wrestle of a clash.

KR thumped city rivals Hull FC 22-0 in round one this season, but followed it with an edgy home win over Leeds and a disappointing loss to Salford last week and they look vulnerable favourites against the Wolves.

You take on the Robins at your peril when they are on home soil, but prices about a Warrington win just look too big to ignore at a venue where they have had plenty of recent success.

It may also pay to go under on the total match points.

The Wolves ran out 18-10 winners when they last pitched up in East Hull last March and a similar outcome could be on the cards this week as the defences could dominate.

KR are conceding points at an average of just under ten per match this season, while the Wolves are shipping at a rate of just over ten points per game.

Only one of Warrington's last three visits has seen a points total higher than 36 and with drizzle forecast for later on in this fixture, scoring may become trickier as the contest wears on.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.