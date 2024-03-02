Hull FC v London Broncos predictions and Betfred Super League betting tips: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Hull FC v London Broncos

Sky Sports Action and Super League +, Sunday 3pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Hull FC -12

2pts 11-10 Betfred



Hull FC -5.5 first-half handicap

1pt 5-6 Betfred

Hull FC v London Broncos predictions

Two teams without a win meet at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon as Hull FC entertain the London Broncos.

Tony Smith's side have been humbled in both of their games, losing 22-0 to neighbours Hull KR in round one while they went down 36-10 to Warrington last weekend.

London have also been beaten twice, but the fixture list could have been kinder, having handed them games against St Helens and Catalans Dragons in the first two weeks.

The Broncos have scored only four points in their two matches, and while they should find Sunday's game easier than their opening pair, Mike Eccles' side looks as if they lack the experience needed to compete at this level, certainly for now.

London may add a few bodies in the coming weeks but their squad is short of quality, especially in the halves, and that lack of creativity will be tough to overcome in East Yorkshire.

Hull have had to endure a few beatings but having home advantage for this clash should be crucial. They are undefeated in their previous 11 games against the Broncos, and they have won 11 in a row against the capital club.

London's best chances to succeed this season will come at home, and the Black & Whites will surely look to make a fast start so they can put their fans at ease and get off the mark at the third time of asking.

