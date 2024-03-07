Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips for Friday's matches: plus get £40 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

You can grab that offer here . We’ve included further instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Friday's Betfred Super League matches

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

Sky Sports Arena, 8pm

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

Sky Sports Action, 8pm

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Sky Sports Mix, 8pm

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Under 35.5 points in Leigh v Leeds

2pts 10-11 Betfred

Huddersfield -2.5

2pts 10-11 Betfred

You can bet on the 2024 Super League season and get £40 in bonuses with Betfred

Friday's Betfred Super League predictions

The Betfred Super League season is only three weeks old but the long race for Grand Final glory is already looking like a two-horse race if the bookmakers’ odds are to believed.

Champions Wigan, who are long odds-on to pile more pain on new boys London tomorrow, are 6-4 with sponsors Betfred to land back-to-back titles with St Helens, the team they deposed as champions, 9-4 shots. It’s 9-1 bar the Lancashire rivals.

Saints, who are hoping to make it four wins in as many matches this season when they host Salford on Friday, are 14-point favourites but the other two fixtures are more interesting from a betting perspective.

Leeds were always likely to take some time to hit their stride given the turnover of players at Headingley in the off-season, and that has certainly been evident in home wins over Salford and Catalans.

The Rhinos were beaten at Hull KR in between those triumphs and tonight’s trip to Leigh, who defeated them at home and away last term, could certainly be tricky.

The Leopards have suffered eight-point defeats to Huddersfield and St Helens in their two matches to date, and there is every chance that tonight’s meeting with the Rhinos will be just as tight.

Leigh’s two matches have produced points totals of 24 and 16, while the Rhinos’ three outings have featured 38, 34 and 28 points respectively.

Last season’s meetings yielded a 20-6 win for the Leopards at home and 13-6 at Headingley, and going low on a total points line of 35.5 could be the way to go.

Castleford look set for another season of struggle and the Tigers could slump to a fourth successive defeat of 2024 at home to local rivals Huddersfield.

The Giants are no great shakes themselves but they should prove head and shoulders above Cas, who they have beaten five times in their last six encounters.Huddersfield kept the Tigers scoreless at the Jungle last term – they shipped only four points against them at home too – and a two-point handicap line seems eminently achievable.

Ian Watson’s visitors have found the competition’s two strongest sides, Wigan and Saints, too strong in their last two outings but Cas are nowhere near that pair’s level.

Grab £40 in Betfred bonuses when you bet on the Betfred Super League this season

We’ve already mentioned that Betfred are offering £40 in bonuses when you bet on the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Betfred bonuses offer when you place a qualifying bet on rugby league.

Head over to Betfred through this link to sign up using code WELCOME40

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying sports bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

You will receive £40 in bonuses within ten hours of your qualifying bet being settled

Betfred betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Betfred betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player. This promotion gives you £30 in free sports bets and £10 in free spins. T&Cs apply, including the following:

New UK customers.

Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code 'WELCOME40'

Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within seven days of registering

Get £40 in bonuses within ten hours of bet settlement

Bonuses expire seven days after issue

Minimum odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply

Visit Betfred for further T&Cs

Betfred 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.