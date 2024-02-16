Mark Langdon: Harry Kane's Munich move not going to plan

There were two staggering statistics which caught the eye from Wednesday's matches and one of those will be a right pain for Harry Kane.

No doubt Mrs Langdon would have preferred it had other plans been made for Valentine's night, but there was Champions League action to be watching and I have also become weirdly fascinated by the battle for supremacy in the Scottish Premiership. As well as first screening the Champions League, it was impossible to go through the evening without being glued to the phone for live scores coming through from Ibrox as Rangers beat Ross County 3-1.

That meant Rangers joined Celtic on 61 points and they both have a goal difference of 40, so with 13 matches to go literally every goal could make a massive difference to the destination of the title.

Rangers might live to regret not giving the midweek visitors more of a bashing in one of the most one-sided football matches you could ever get in a league fixture.

Rangers had 43 shots and 23 of them were on target, but found County keeper George Wickens in ridiculous form. Wickens, on loan from Fulham, made a Scottish Premiership record 19 saves while Rangers were also guilty of wayward finishing to maintain a respectability to the score which was barely deserved.

At the same time as Rangers were popping shots off every couple of minutes, Bayern Munich were boring their supporters in a dreadful 1-0 Champions League last-16 loss to Lazio which increased the growing pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern had 23 fewer shots on target than Rangers - so none - and Kane was limited to one rushed effort over the bar early on and just 31 touches in total, the fewest of any player who was on the pitch for 90 minutes.

Kane also had only 18 touches and no shots on target in last week's miserable 3-0 loss at title challengers Bayer Leverkusen, a result which left Bayern five points behind the leaders and out to 13-8 to win the Bundesliga. They were a best-priced 3-10 at the start of the campaign.

The main reason for Kane to leave the Premier League was to finally win team trophies to sit alongside his many individual honours.

Since then, Bayern have lost the German Super Cup, were knocked out of the domestic cup by a team from the third division, find themselves second favourites in a supposed one-horse title race and are now out to 8-1 to win the Champions League having been seen by many as Manchester City's nearest challengers at the outset.

You'd be hard pushed to say Kane has been anything other than an individual success since his summer switch, scoring 28 goals from 29 matches in all competitions, 24 of those in the Bundesliga. That 24th goal matched Luca Toni's record of most goals in a debut Bayern league season and, combined with his five assists, Kane has 29 goal involvements which is ten more than any other player in the Bundesliga.

It's not breaking news that Kane is a world-class striker, but recent performances would suggest Bayern are broken and that will be a familiar situation for the forward to be in following difficult campaigns for former club Tottenham in the post-Mauricio Pochettino era.

History says you can never write Bayern off domestically - Borussia Dortmund still don't seem to have recovered from blowing the title on the final of last season - but given Munich's mighty stature they will always be judged by their Champions League efforts.

And there wasn't much to love about Wednesday's Roman surrender.