Sport’s ever-increasing riches coming at the expense of competition

They say money makes the world go round and in sport investment continues to go in only one direction.

But as salaries and prize-money increase, competition is arguably declining with results becoming more predictable.

NFL legend Tom Brady famously once said, “If you don’t play to win, don’t play at all”, while Indian actor and show jumper Randeep Hooda stated, “There is no life without sport and no sport without competition”. Statements the current crop of stars could learn from.

Pounds, dollars or euros, it doesn’t matter the currency, how to make money, and how to do so quickly, appears to be fast becoming the foremost incentive for some of today’s professional sports stars.

The world’s most popular sport leads the way with footballers’ wage packets becoming so bountiful that Premier League clubs voted in favour of developing plans to introduce a spending cap earlier this week.

A year ago, players seemed to be falling over themselves to take the huge fortunes on offer in the Saudi Pro League as stars from every major European league headed to the Middle East.

Pundits made the point that those towards the end of their careers can be forgiven for enjoying one final payday. As it turned out, even some players in the prime of their careers decided to take the riches on offer at the expense of competing for the biggest sporting prizes in the game.

But it’s not just a football issue, it’s pretty much across all sports and it seems to be growing by the week.

Let’s face it, the reason sports are as big and popular as they are is due to the history and legacy of both the events and stars of the past.

For example, we would not be eagerly looking forward to another two weeks at Wimbledon this summer were it not for the legendary exploits of Roger Federer and Serena Williams on the hallowed courts of SW19.

The build-up to a Ryder Cup match wouldn't reach anywhere near the same levels of excitement had Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus skipped the event to concentrate on their own game, or if Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane had paid no interest to the World Cup then would we be as interested?

Sports’ prize possessions were once sacrosanct but that no longer appears to be the case.

Golf is one example of a sport being pulled apart at the seams, with LIV Golf and the PGA Tour still at loggerheads some 12 months on from agreeing to work together.

During that time some of the world’s best players have lost the form that brought them numerous Major titles and there is a real prospect that it may never return again. And all the while a hungry Scottie Scheffler steals a march on the rest.

It’s only natural that when you are set for life financially and collecting millions for finishing down the leaderboard, you will lose your competitive edge.

Golfers always used to be judged by how many tournaments, particularly Majors, you won but it feels like a bulging bank account is now more preferable.

As much of the Premier League still enthrals fans around the world, the crunch stage of this season has lacked that unpredictability that we all crave.

With the wealthiest clubs able to offer the biggest transfers and wages to sign the best talent around, it is no wonder that we are seeing an increasing number of one-sided scorelines - even ones with the so-called bigger clubs on the receiving end from time to time - and, regrettably, times when stars can appear disinterested if the game is gone safe in the knowledge they will still be rewarded handsomely.

Formula One is another sport suffering due to a lack of competition. Max Verstappen and Red Bull already look to be cruising to another season of domination after only five of 24 rounds.

Four of the first five races have been won by the Dutchman and, for non-petrol heads, it just looks like a dull procession to another drivers’ championship.

In cricket, some players feel their short career span means that prioritising global T20 franchise leagues such as the IPL is more viable financially than playing top-level international matches. English rugby union, meanwhile, is losing some of its star players to other sports or to lucrative deals in France and even further afield.

Meanwhile, World Athletics has decided to break from over one hundred years of tradition to award prize money at this summer's Olympic Games. The fear is that more lucrative sports will turn athletes away from track and field.

Even the less mainstream sports, such as snooker and darts, are looking at ways to increase prize pots, which includes playing more events in the Middle East.

Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted this week that he was persuaded to play in this year’s World Championship due to the request of a new sponsor and that he is fully “aware of my value”.

The athletes of today will admit how incredibly fortunate they are to find themselves in an era of major earnings and huge prize money, but they do need to take a step back and think about the future of the sport that has got them there and also the next generations wanting to emulate them.

My major concern is that those young hopefuls will not have the chance to shine on the world stage, with real fears that the rewards dry up as interest wanes and competition drops.

