Thriving non-league football is mercifully yet to be marred by VAR

Football is great, isn't it? The beautiful game – whether you're watching it or playing yourself. I still get a frisson of excitement every time I get near an actual football.

The last time I went to a campsite, a football was accidentally booted in my direction, and I just felt so alive with the ball at my feet. I went on a Steve McManaman-style mazy dribble at top speed until I was gasping for breath (after about ten seconds), then reluctantly returned the ball to the bemused youngsters.

Football is such a cause for good. It makes people smile. It is a global language. A Ukrainian refugee joined my daughter's class a few weeks ago and he had been understandably struggling to settle in his new school. That was until he started playing football there and revealed himself to be an amazing goalkeeper. A quiet, frightened lad has suddenly been given a huge injection of confidence and comfort as his peers marvel at his ability between the sticks.