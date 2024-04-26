Mark Langdon: Simone Inzaghi deserves more love

There do not appear to be enough proven, elite coaches to go around this summer.

Just take a look at the state of the managerial merry-go-round.

Barcelona were on the hunt for a new boss, but then decided it was easier to persuade Xavi to stay on, while in Italy it is highly likely that Milan, Juventus and Napoli are all looking to start next season with a replacement in the dugout.

Bayern Munich's desperate search for an upgrade on Thomas Tuchel has reached so many dead ends they appear set to go for Austria national team boss Ralf Rangnick, whose strengths at club level would seem to be in the boardroom rather than on the training pitch, and it's not inconceivable that three of the Premier League's big six - Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea - will all be in the managerial market over the summer.

Liverpool's search for the new Jurgen Klopp appears to have stopped at the door of Feyenoord's Arne Slot. A bald Dutchman managing one of England's giant clubs. What could possibly go wrong?

The Reds have put together a smart backroom team in the wake of Klopp's bombshell departure and Slot might, er, slot right in at Anfield but his team are nine points behind PSV this season and the leaders are managed by Peter Bosz, who has previously looked in choppy waters outside of the Eredivisie.

Erik ten Hag is struggling at Manchester United after looking the real deal in his homeland and there can't have been many Liverpool fans who would have been up for Slot replacing Klopp before the links to Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim disappeared, while Virgil van Dijk didn't appear to give him a ringing endorsement, describing him as "one of the better Dutch coaches at the moment".

No doubt the same old faces - Tuchel, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte - will be linked with many of these possible vacancies but another proven top-level manager rarely gets suggested for other jobs despite having only one year left on his current contract at Inter.

Simone Inzaghi led Inter to the Serie A title earlier this week, winning the Scudetto in the best way possible by beating local rivals Milan at San Siro and it's a surprise that wealthier clubs have not pushed much harder for the former Lazio striker, who has made a better fist of the management lark compared to more famous older brother Pippo.

Inzaghi is never mentioned among Europe's illuminati but he won the Coppa Italia with Lazio and has now delivered a Serie A title with Inter as well as leading them to the Champions League final when many neutral observers felt the Nerazzurri were unlucky to lose 1-0 against Manchester City last season.

Serie A seems to get a bad rap which may also count against Inzaghi, but Italy are clear in this season's European club coefficient after the strong performances of the league across the three Uefa competitions and Italian clubs also filled spots in all of the finals last term.

Inter, who were much closer to Napoli on expected goals than the Serie A table suggested last season, play really attractive football despite not having the resources of Europe's new superpowers. Inzaghi has lost Achraf Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku and Andre Onana from his best 11 and is working way under the radar considering he has been trying to get the best out of veterans such as 35-year-olds Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marko Arnautovic and Alexis Sanchez.

Arnautovic's wasteful finishing cost them in the Champions League this season and had he been more clinical against Atletico Madrid they probably would have still been dining at Europe's top table, but the football served up by Inzaghi is usually clever tactically and he has the knack for improving players.

Inzaghi is proven domestically as well as in Europe's top competition and Inter are fortunate to have him. He's definitely elite, and much like his brother, those who overlooked Inzaghi have been caught offside.

Read more from Mark Langdon . . .

Mark Langdon: A week of highs and lows

Mark Langdon: Damning stats that show Ten Hag needs to go

Pessimistic about goals in title showdown

Phil Foden out wide is no left-field decision

Jurgen Klopp v Pep Guardiola is a Premier League masterpiece