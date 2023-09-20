New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers betting tips and NFL predictions

Where to watch New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Sky Sports NFL & Main Event, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Under 16.5 New York Giants points

1pt 10-11 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers have shortened to second-favourites in the Super Bowl outright betting after an impressive 2-0 start to the season and they can keep up the early pace when hosting the New York Giants on Thursday.

The Niners have brushed aside the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams in their first two games, putting up 30 points in each match, and are double-figure favourites for their first home game of the year.

San Francisco had the best record in the NFL against the spread as a home team last season but are hosting a Giants side who covered in 13 of their 17 games, making the handicap look a little treacherous.

The Giants head to the west coast buoyed by a comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week Two, coming from 20-0 down at half-time to win 31-28 and improve to 1-1.

It was a much-needed success after they were hammered 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys on the opening weekend, but the win came at a cost with running-back Saquon Barkley going down with an ankle injury.

The Giants' offensive lynchpin will sit out the clash in San Francisco and without him, Big Blue’s offence is likely to suffer against a highly-regarded 49ers defence.

Out-of-form quarterback Daniel Jones, playing behind a patched-up offensive line, could be given a tough time by the Niners' pass rush, who are averaging three sacks per game this season.

Points should be hard to come by for the Giants and taking the under on their team points total appeals. San Francisco have held seven of their last 11 opponents at home to 16 points or fewer.

The lowdown

Venue Levi's Stadium

Surface Grass

Weather Clear, 18C

Vegas line 44.5

Points line New York Giants +10

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.