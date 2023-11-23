Miami at New York Jets NFL predictions, odds, TV details and betting tips: Jets set to be downed again

Where to watch Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Sky Sports NFL, 8pm Friday

Best bet for Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins -9.5

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets predictions

It's being billed as the NFL's first Black Friday clash and punters getting behind the Miami Dolphins could be getting a good deal.

The big talking point in the build-up to this game is the Jets' decision to send quarterback Zach Wilson to the bench and start Tim Boyle in his place.

Wilson has been poor so there’s no reason not to make the move, but there’s also no reason to think that Boyle, who is something of a journeyman at 29, is going to have any more success.

Boyle replaced Wilson in the third quarter against Buffalo last weekend, completing seven of 14 passes and throwing an interception in a 32-6 defeat.

The scale of that defeat is a concern given that the Jets next face a Miami side who have sealed four of their last five victories by 15 points or more, and another double-figure margin victory looks within their compass.

The Jets' last outing at the Metlife Stadium ended in a 27-6 defeat to the LA Chargers in week nine, and although they were far more solid defensively the following week at Las Vegas, that came against rookie Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, and they still lost 16-12. The Jets have scored a total of just 24 points in their last three games.

Miami have won seven of ten matches this season, and their three losses have come against the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs, three of the best teams in the league. Another straightforward success looks to be on the cards.

