Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders betting tips and NFL predictions: Commanders can add to Bears' misery

Where to watch Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Sky Sports NFL, 1.15am Thursday night

Best bet

Washington -5.5

1pt 10-11 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders predictions

A meeting between the 2-2 Washington Commanders and the winless Chicago Bears will not be the most eyecatching Thursday Night Football contest of this NFL season but there is an attractive wager to be had in backing Washington to cover the handicap at their FedEx Field home.

Expectations were low for the Commanders heading into the season. The hire of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator had the potential to create strife between embattled head coach Ron Rivera and the man who could be aspiring to replace him.

So far, however, it seems to be working reasonably well and the Commanders scored 31 points in defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road last week. They also put 35 on Denver earlier in the season and there’s a lot of talent at the skill positions.

Chicago, on the other hand, are struggling. Just when it looked like the Bears were about to show some signs of life against the Broncos last week, quarterback Justin Fields committed some costly turnovers and the defence gave up 24 straight points to blow a 28-7 fourth-quarter lead, moving them to 0-4 for the season.

Even when things go right for the Bears, they go wrong, and this week Fields will be facing a Washington defence featuring Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, and Montez Sweat, which could make for a tough night for the under-fire Chicago signal caller.

The lowdown

Venue FedEx Field, Maryland

Surface Grass

Weather Partly cloudy, 22C

Vegas line Chicago +5.5

Points line 44.5

