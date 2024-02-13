Lazio v Bayern predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Lazio v Bayern. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Lazio v Bayern

You can watch Lazio v Bayern in the Champions League at 8pm on Wednesday, February 14, live on TNT Sports 1

Match prediction & best bet

Lazio or draw double chance

1pt 5-4 Hills

You can bet on Lazio v Bayern here and get £40 in free bets with BetMGM

Lazio v Bayern odds

Lazio 4-1

Bayern 4-6

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Lazio v Bayern team news

Lazio

Lazio will have to monitor the progress of Matias Vecino, Patric and Mattia Zaccagni, otherwise Maurizio Sarri has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Bayern

Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Konrad Laimer, Daniel Peretz and Bouna Sarr are all missing for the visitors.

Lazio v Bayern predictions

Lazio’s last appearance in the Champions League knockout stage in 2020-21 ended with a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern in the last 16 and bookmakers are expecting their latest effort to end the same way, making the German giants 1-8 to qualify.

Over the course of two legs Lazio may fall short but there are a number of reasons to believe that they can make the trip to the Allianz Arena in March with the tie still hanging in the balance.

Maurizio Sarri’s side chased home Atletico Madrid in Group E and went unbeaten at the Stadio Olimpico, holding the Spanish side to a 1-1 draw before recording wins to nil over Feyenoord and Celtic.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scored in the 95th minute to secure a dramatic draw with Atletico but they won the shot count 19-9 in that game, while only Serie A leaders Inter from the last 15 who have tried have been able to triumph at their Rome home.

The Eagles are a well-oiled machine on their own patch under Sarri and they have kept ten clean sheets in their last 13 matches in the Italian capital.

Keeping quiet a Bayern side spearheaded by the prolific Harry Kane will prove tougher but it is easy to pick holes in the form of the Germans' Group A-winning campaign.

Thomas Tuchel’s side dropped only two points in topping that section but four of their five wins were by a single goal and that was when chief rivals Manchester United were in a rut.

Bayern lost the shot count 20-14 in their 3-1 victory at Galatasaray while they needed an 83rd-minute winner from Mathys Tel to land the spoils 2-1 in Copenhagen, who also held them to a goalless draw in Munich.

So, four days on from being brushed aside 3-0 in a Bundesliga title tussle at Leverkusen which saw them fall five points off the pace, Bayern may struggle to claim a first-leg lead.

Key stat

Lazio have lost only one of their last 15 home games in all competitions.

Probable teams

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Anderson

Subs: Lazzari, Cataldi, Kamada, Pedro, Vecino, Castellanos, Casale, Pellegrini

Bayern (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane

Subs: Zaragoza, Dier, Pavlovic, Boey, Tel, De Ligt, Choupo-Moting, Zvonarek

Inside info

Lazio

Star man Ciro Immobile

Top scorer Ciro Immobile

Penalty taker Ciro Immobile

Card magnet Nicolo Rovella

Assist ace Felipe Anderson

Set-piece aerial threat Mario Gila

Bayern

Star man Harry Kane

Top scorer Harry Kane

Penalty taker Harry Kane

Card magnet Leon Goretzka

Assist ace Leroy Sane

Set-piece aerial threat Dayot Upamecano

Lazio v Bayern b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in ten of Lazio’s last 13 Champions League home games.

Leroy Sane to have a shot on target

The tricky German likes to get in on the action and he had 14 shots during the group stages, with seven of those efforts hitting the target.

Nicolo Rovella to be shown a card

There will be a lot of pressure on Lazio's Nicolo Rovella, who was booked in all three group-stage fixtures that he contested.

Pays out at 15-2 with bet365

Grab £40 in BetMGM free bets when you bet on Lazio v Bayern

We’ve already mentioned that BetMGM are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Lazio v Bayern in the Champions League.

Here is how you can claim this BetMGM £40 free betting offer when you place a qualifying bet on Lazio v Bayern

Head over to BetMGM through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

BetMGM betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this BetMGM betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from BetMGM gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some betting tokens are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.