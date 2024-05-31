French Open day seven match predictions & tennis betting tips: Dark horse Keys can beat fellow American

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on the French Open tennis. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch the French Open

Live on Eurosport 1 & 2 & Discovery+ from 10am Saturday

Best bets

Francisco Cerundolo to beat Tommy Paul

2pts 11-10 general

Taylor Fritz to win 3-1 vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

1pt 13-5 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Madison Keys to beat Emma Navarro

2pts 8-13 general

French Open day seven preview

Rain has muddled the French Open schedule in its first week but there is a strong third-round card on Saturday with Novak Djokovic and Alex Zverev headlining the action in the men's competition.

In the women's event, meanwhile, all eyes will be on second seed Aryna Sabalenka when she takes on Paula Badosa, while fourth seed Elena Rybakina battles Elise Mertens.

Francisco Cerundolo vs Tommy Paul predictions

It is rarely a case of plain sailing with the inconsistent Francisco Cerundolo but the Argentinian has reeled off successive straight-set wins over Yannick Hanfmann and Filip Misolic in the opening two rounds of the French Open.

He won the final set against Misolic without dropping a game last time out and he thrives on the clay courts, having reached the fourth round of the French Open last year.

And punters should back him to do so again at the expense of American Tommy Paul, who Cerundolo beat en route to the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open earlier this season.

Cerundolo also defeated Zverev in that event and he can take confidence from the fact he has won three of his last four meetings with Paul.

Taylor Fritz vs Thanasi Kokkinakis predictions

Taylor Fritz may have more luck than compatriot Paul in his third-round tie as he takes on Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Fritz has negotiated potentially tricky encounters with Federico Coria and Dusan Lajovic in the first two rounds at Roland Garros, although he dropped one set in each of those matches.

A semi-finalist at the Madrid Open and a quarter-finalist at the Italian Open, Fritz has enjoyed a decent clay-court campaign but he is not untouchable on this surface and is worth backing to win this clash 3-1.

Both of Kokkinakis's matches in this Grand Slam have gone to five sets and this could also be a tight contest.

Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro predictions

It's an all-American tie in the women's draw on Saturday as Madison Keys locks horns with Emma Navarro.

Both players have had their moments on the slower terrain in 2024 but Keys has been the more consistent and can make her added experience count.

Keys was a semi-finalist at the Madrid Open and a quarter-finalist at the Italian Open before picking up her first title of the year at the WTA Strasbourg last week, smashing Danielle Collins 6-1 6-2 in the final.

Keys, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2018, looks like a woman on a mission this clay-court season and is worth backing to beat her compatriot.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.