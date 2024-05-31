Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions and betting tips: plus get £50 in Betfred bonuses

Betfred are offering £50 in bonuses when new customers stake £10 on the Betfred Super League this season.

Where to watch Saturday's Betfred Super League matches

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Action, 3pm Saturday

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

Sky Sports Arena, Super League+, 5.30pm Saturday

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

BBC Two, Sky Sports Action, Super League+, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets for the Betfred Super League

Wigan Warriors -14

2pts 21-20 Betfred

Castleford Tigers +12

2pts 1-2 Betfred

Saturday's Betfred Super League predictions

The Super League encounter between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors is a dress rehearsal for next week's Challenge Cup final and defending Super League champions Wigan will expect to head to the capital with a spring in their step.

There is little to split the two teams in the Super League standings, with both picking up 18 points, and it is only Wigan's superior points difference that means they are above Warrington in the table.

Wigan have won the last five meetings between the two clubs, but they are yet to clash this season, and Sam Burgess' side believe they've turned a corner.

The Wire are known for their fast starts, although Burgess' decision to make nine changes to his squad suggests he wants his team firing at the national stadium.

Half-back George Williams is suspended, while Joe Philbin is out for ten weeks with an adductor problem. Burgess has named six academy prospects in his 21-man squad, while Wigan coach Matty Peet still has the likes of Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith available, plus Kaide Ellis and Sam Walters are back from suspension.

Wigan's experience should carry them home by a comfortable margin before we witness both at their best at Wembley next week.

Hull KR's clash with Leigh looks too close to call, but Castleford should be able to give Leeds a run for their money at Headingley.

Leeds have conceded 66 points in two weeks, albeit against St Helens and Catalans Dragons, but confidence will be low in their dressing room. The Tigers have only lost one in four, and they should be able to at least push Leeds close, with the pressure mounting on Rhinos boss Rohan Smith.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.