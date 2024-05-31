Football accumulator tips for Saturday June 1: Back our 4-1 acca plus get £40 in Betfair free bets

The Champions League final is the main event on Saturday and forms part of the day's accumulator, which also features action in Norway and the USA's MLS.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Saturday

Racing Post football expert Liam Flin has picked:

Brann to beat HamKam

Real Madrid to beat Borussia Dortmund

Inter Miami to beat St Louis City

Philadelphia Union to beat Montreal

HamKam vs Brann

Brann are among the pacesetters in Norway's Elitserien with seven wins from 12 matches and they are a solid bet on the road to lowly HamKam.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid have won the Champions League five times in ten years and they can make their experience count in the competition's final against Borussia Dortmund.

Inter Miami vs St Louis City

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could not get Inter Miami over the line against Atlanta last time out but the Floridians have won ten of their 17 MLS games this year and can see off St Louis City.

Philadelphia Union vs Montreal

Philadelphia have reeled off three successive clean sheets in MLS and they can show their class with a win over Montreal, who are in the lower echelons of the Eastern Conference.

