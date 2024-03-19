Steve Palmer's Singapore Classic predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on the Singapore Classic

Steve Palmer's Singapore Classic preview

Porsche are the new sponsors of the Singapore Classic and it appears the luxury car company has written some healthy appearance cheques to attract star names to their tournament.

Shane Lowry has just played for three consecutive weeks in draining PGA Tour action, but the Irishman has trekked to Singapore from Florida for a low-grade DP World Tour event. Energy and motivation might be an issue for the rotund Irishman.

Paul Casey is teeing up in a DP World Tour event for the first time since he signed for LIV Golf in the summer of 2022. The 46-year-old is past his prime, so the short odds about both Lowry and Casey can be overlooked.

Northern Irish youngster Tom McKibbin has been ultra-consistent this season, boasting form figures of 25-14-16-4-12-9, swinging superbly and looking like one of the best young players in the world. He seems likely to earn a PGA Tour card through the Race to Dubai Rankings and victory in the Singapore Classic can aid that cause.

Laguna National's Classic Course sets up well for McKibbin, with four par-fives to attack, and he had a hugely encouraging debut there 13 months ago. He had 2023 DP World Tour form figures of MC-MC-36 going into last year's event, he was ranked 308th in the world and hugely inexperienced, but he opened with a 64 and finished 12th.

The 21-year-old has returned to a track he loves as a DP World Tour champion, having won the European Open last summer, and he is 177 places better in the world rankings. Full focus throughout seems assured from a player keen to make career progression as soon as possible.

Swedish giant Sebastian Soderberg spends much of his year living in Thailand – Black Mountain is his practice base – and he is comfortable competing in Asia. Over the last eight months, Soderberg has featured on many leaderboards, and an overdue second DPWT title may be coming on Sunday.

The 2019 Crans champion finished tenth in the Barracuda Championship on the PGA Tour last summer, fifth in the Dunhill Links in October, sixth in the Nedbank Challenge in November and third in the Mauritius Open in December.

This year Soderberg has form figures of 23-41-9-6-55 and he looked jaded in Qatar last time out, having teed up for five consecutive weeks. Fresh from a month off, expect the 33-year-old to return in spunky fashion. He missed the Singapore Classic cut by a shot last year, but had finished last in his prior event (Dubai Desert Classic). This time, confidence is high.

Dubai-based Englishman Richard Mansell has made a strong start to the year, with form figures of 14-25-9-9, and this consistent ball-striker can threaten a maiden DPWT title. He impressed in Australia just before Christmas and Laguna National, where he finished sixth last year, seems a golden opportunity.

Another powerhouse well suited to the soft, receptive, paspalum fairways of Laguna National is Alejandro Del Rey, who finished third there last year. The Spaniard has the ability to destroy the four par-fives. Del Rey, who was excellent in South Africa just before Christmas, won on the Alps Tour in 2020, the Challenge Tour in 2022, and can continue that career progression with a DPWT breakthrough at some stage soon.

Complete the attack with David Ravetto, who finished third in the SDC Championship at the start of this month. He won the Dimension-Data Pro-Am on the Challenge Tour a month ago and the sweet-swinging Frenchman has grown in self-belief.

A missed cut at the tight, fiddly Glendower last time out can be easily forgiven – Ravetto was only two shots shy of qualification despite carding a nine at the 17th hole in round one – and Laguna National is much more suitable for this long, attacking player. He played in last year's Singapore Classic when ranked 586th in the world, yet finished 23rd. The 26-year-old starts this week 292 places better in the rankings.

Course guide for the Singapore Classic

Course Classic Course, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

Prize money $2.5m ($416,750 to the winner)

Length 7,420 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 132 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Matthieu Pavon (27), Shane Lowry (34), Rasmus Hojgaard (76), Thriston Lawrence (82), Rikuya Hoshino (86)

Course records - 72 holes 269 Ockie Strydom (2023); 18 holes 63 Ockie Strydom (2023)

Course winner taking part Ockie Strydom

Time difference Singapore is eight hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview From 2002 through 2007, the Singapore Masters was played at Laguna National's Masters Course. Then the 2014 Championship at Laguna National was at the Masters Course, too. The 2015 World Classic, an Asian Tour event, was the only form from the Classic Course, prior to last year's inaugural Singapore Classic

Story of last year Ockie Strydom fired a sensational Sunday 63 to edge Sami Valimaki by a shot

Weather forecast Hot, humid and oppressive, with gentle breezes throughout

Type of player suited to the challenge This Andy Dye construction has 150 bunkers, waste canyons, water hazards and large, heavily tiered greens, providing a decent all-round test, particularly on the dancefloors

Key attribute Touch/putting

Steve Palmer's Singapore Classic key stat

Only two Asians finished in the top 20 last year

