Steve Palmer's Jonsson Workwear Open predictions & free golf betting tips

Steve Palmer's Jonsson Workwear Open predictions

Ewen Ferguson

4pts each-way 20-1 bet365

Adrien Saddier

1pt each-way 80-1 Hills

Steve Palmer's Jonsson Workwear Open preview

Tenth place in the SDC Championship on Sunday has proved enough for Thriston Lawrence to earn favouritism across the board for the Jonsson Workwear Open in his homeland this week, but the value arguably lies elsewhere.

Lawrence is still carrying some mental scars from squandering a three-shot final-round lead in the Joburg Open at the end of November. He has been hitting too many loose shots to be depended on for Glendower Golf Club, where accuracy is essential.

Steve Palmer's top tip

Ewen Ferguson 20-1

Thirteen pars and one birdie was a solid start for Ewen Ferguson in the SDC Championship last week but the complexion of his tournament changed with a triple-bogey eight at his 15th hole.

The snowman left Ferguson with a mountain to climb, but he slowly but surely worked his way up the leaderboard, excelling over the weekend at the St. Francis Links. The 27-year-old Glaswegian can build on that weekend effort by contending in the Jonsson Workwear Open.

Ferguson was the eighth-best player in the SDC Championship field for greens in regulation in round three, then the third-best player on Sunday, churning out fairways and greens. A bogey-free Sunday 68 meant 20th place. Only two players in the field outscored him in the final round.

Glendower is another suitable venue for Ferguson, who can typically be relied upon for accuracy from tee to green. He lacks course experience, but the same can be said for many of the best players in attendance this week.

DP World Tour form figures of 23-9-7-20 show how well Ferguson has started this year. He has a strong record in South Africa at all levels and a third DP World Tour title could be coming on Sunday.

Next best bet

Adrien Saddier 80-1

Glendower was an instant hit for Adrien Saddier, who opened with rounds of 68 and 63 on his first visit there for the 2018 South African Open. The Frenchman eventually finished seventh, but will be relishing his second appearance at the track.

Saddier has won on the Challenge Tour and the 31-year-old may be ready for his breakthrough in the higher grade. He has often enjoyed his trips to Africa, finishing sixth in the 2013 Nelson Mandela Championship, runner-up in the 2017 Kenya Open and seventh in the 2022 Dimension-Data Pro-Am.

Saddier has had an encouraging fortnight, finishing 23rd in the Kenya Open, closing with a 67, then 31st in the SDC Championship, closing with a 69. Only nine players in the SDC field outscored Saddier on Sunday. He was third in the field for greens in regulation on Saturday and eighth in the final round, so is swinging with confidence going into a tough tee-to-green assignment.

Course guide for the Jonsson Workwear Open

Course Glendower Golf Club, Dowerglen, Edenvale, South Africa

Prize money $1.5m ($250,050 to the winner)

Length 7,542 yards

Par 72 – four par-five holes; ten par-fours; four par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rikuya Hoshino (81), Thriston Lawrence (89), Jordan Smith (91), Zander Lombard (98), Antoine Rozner (119)

Course records - 72 holes 267 Chris Paisley (2018 SA Open); 18 holes 63 Graeme Storm (2017 SA Open), Edoardo Molinari (2017 SA Open), Adrien Saddier (2018 SA Open)

Course winners taking part Merrick Bremner, Andy Sullivan, Brandon Stone, Daniel van Tonder, Robin Williams

When to bet By 4.30am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 10am on Thursday

Time difference South Africa is two hours ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – SDC Championship 1 J Gumberg (400-1), 2 R Williams (150-1), 3 D Ravetto (90-1), T4 A Sullivan (66-1), D Brown (50-1), C Syme (30-1), N Bachem (125-1), M Armitage (100-1), J Donaldson (175-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Glendower is a well-established venue, which first staged the South African Open in 1989. That tournament was a DP World Tour event there in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The BMG Classic was staged at Glendower on the Sunshine Tour from 2009 through 2014, then more recently two different Sunshine Tour events were at Glendower – the 2020 Sunshine Tour Championship and the 2023 Fortress Invitational. It is a classic course with kikuyu fairways, lined with 64 bunkers, healthy rough and plenty of trees. There are water hazards on 11 holes. Glendower is in the Highveld region of South Africa, 1,500 metres above sea level, so balls fly further

The story of last year The inaugural Jonsson Workwear Open on the DP World Tour was staged last year at The Club a Steyn City – won by Nick Bachem

Weather forecast A hot, cloudy, breezy, thundery first day, followed by three sunnier, calmer days

Type of player suited to the challenge Glendower has always been a layout which demands accuracy, so side with precise operators

Key attribute Touch/putting

Steve Palmer's Jonsson Workwear Open key stat

Only two of the eight South African Opens at Glendower were won by a South African

Gamble responsibly

18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.