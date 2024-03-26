Racing Post's Indian Open predictions & free golf betting tips

When to bet on the Indian Open

By 1.30am on Thursday morning

Ian Wilkerson's Indian Open predictions

Bernd Wiesberger

2pts each-way 22-1 bet365

Ewen Ferguson

1.5pts each-way 22-1 Hills

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1pt each-way 40-1 Hills

Indian Open preview

The DP World Tour stays in Asia this week following Jesper Svensson's playoff win in Singapore with a trip to New Delhi for the demanding Indian Open.

Strong course management will be required at the DLF G&CC where plenty of water, tough bunkers and greens with fierce undulations will have to be negotiated in a test that never lets up and can cause some big scores and lots of drama.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is set to go off as favourite on his course debut, but his form has been patchy since a strong start to 2024, so the best value may reside elsewhere.

Top tip

Bernd Wiesberger 22-1

While others cannot stop singing the praises of LIV Golf, one player who didn't have the best of times on the breakaway tour was Bernd Wiesberger and he looks much more at home back on the DP World Tour, where he has claimed eight titles.

The Austrian committed back to DPWT at the turn of the year and the 38-year-old, who was once ranked 21st in the world, has performed solidly enough lately to be a factor this week.

Two successive 16th-place finishes in Bahrain and Singapore have been encouraging and his statistics suggest he still possesses the tee-to-green game to navigate his way around this tricky set-up.

Wiesberger is ranked third in strokes-gained: tee-to-green, 14th in strokes-gained on approach and second in greens in regulation, so he knows how to plot his way round, as he did when 21st at this venue in 2019.

He had a strong weekend in Singapore, which was perhaps not a surprise as he eased his way back in after a six-week break and he clearly has the skills and the winning temperament to be a force this week and truly announce himself back on the DPWT scene.

Next best bet

Ewen Ferguson 22-1

Another good tee-to-green player who looks to be knocking on the door is Scotland's Ewen Ferguson, who makes his course debut.

Ferguson missed the cut at January's Dubai Desert Classic, but that was the only weekend he has missed in eight 2024 tournaments and he has not finished lower than 23rd in any of the others.

He was 11th in Singapore last week and has the skills to cope with the demands of the New Delhi track as he is sixth in terms of strokes gained on approach, 17th from tee to green and 19th in greens in regulation.

His game is plainly in a good place and this could be the week when the 2022 Qatar Masters champion claims his third DPWT title.

Other selection

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 40-1

It is a long way back to August 2015 for Kiradech Aphibarnrat's last success on the DP World Tour, but results in the Thai star's last four tournaments suggest another triumph may be imminent.

That victory almost occurred in Singapore last week when he was beaten by Svensson in a playoff, which shows that Aphibarnrat, who was once ranked in the world's top 30, is still capable of living with this sort of company.

Last week's performance was preceded by a couple of top-15 finishes on the Asian Tour in Malaysia and Macau and 23rd in Kenya, and he has already had a taste of the DLF G&CC from finishing 22nd the first time the course hosted the Indian Open in 2017.

He is a good statistical match too as he is ranked 16th from tee-to-green and 15th on approach, so after going so close last week, his confidence should be high enough to encourage us that he can put on another strong show.

Course guide for the Indian Open

Course DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

Prize money $2.25m ($382,500m to the winner)

Length 7,416 yards

Par 72 – four par-fives, ten par-fours, four par-threes

Field 132 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rasmus Hojgaard (78), Jordan Smith (88), Keita Nakajima (111), Yannik Paul (121), Ewen Ferguson (124)

Course records - 72 holes 274 Marcel Siem (2023) 18 holes 64 Shubhankar Sharma (2018)

Course winner taking part Stephen Gallacher

Time difference New Delhi is five hours and 30 minutes ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – Singapore Classic 1 J Svensson (66-1), 2 K Aphibarnrat (75-1), 3 S Bairstow (110-1), 4 A Sullivan (80-1), 5 M Pavon (14-1), 6 P Casey (14-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview Gary Player designed the course that first hosted this tournament in 2017, although there was a three-year gap before last year's event due to the pandemic. The fairways are tight and the greens have undulations that can be tricky to navigate. Difficult bunkers have to be avoided and water comes into play on six of the holes

Story of last year Marcel Siem was able to overhaul fellow German Yannik Paul to claim his fourth DP World Tour triumph with a one-shot success

Weather forecast Sunny intervals but extremely hot with temperatures expected to reach 34C throughout the tournament

Type of player suited to the challenge A solid tee-to-green game is essential as trouble lurks at every turn. Patience and strong course management will also be vital

Key attribute Accuracy

Key stat

Last year's top eight were all in the top 20 in the strokes-gained-on-approach category

Gamble responsibly

