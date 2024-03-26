The Sweet Spot | Houston Open & Indian Open | Golf Betting Tips

Don't miss the latest episode of The Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post, as James Mason teams up with Jack Reeve to discuss all the best bets from two great tournaments.

Steve Palmer is on his holidays but Racing Post expert James is on hand to recap last week's events – the Singapore Classic won by Jesper Svensson and the Valspar Championship, where Peter Malnati bagged his second PGA Tour title.

The Sweet Spot team have two tournaments to look forward to this week, starting with the Indian Open at DLF Country Club, where James fancies a precise German to claim another DP World Tour win.

With the Masters on the horizon, a number of PGA Tour stars are putting the final touches to their preparation at the Houston Open including Scottie Scheffler, who is a short price to win for a third event in a row.

Does James think Scheffler is a good thing or is he taking him on at the odds? Listen to the Sweet Spot to find out.

Click here to for Indian Open predictions & free golf betting tips

Click here for Texas Children's Houston Open predictions & free golf betting tips

Click for free bets and betting offers

from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.