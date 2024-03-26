The Sweet Spot | Houston Open & Indian Open | Golf Betting Tips
James Mason joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of the Racing Post's weekly golf tipping show
Don't miss the latest episode of The Sweet Spot, the weekly golf tipping show from the Racing Post, as James Mason teams up with Jack Reeve to discuss all the best bets from two great tournaments.
Steve Palmer is on his holidays but Racing Post expert James is on hand to recap last week's events – the Singapore Classic won by Jesper Svensson and the Valspar Championship, where Peter Malnati bagged his second PGA Tour title.
The Sweet Spot team have two tournaments to look forward to this week, starting with the Indian Open at DLF Country Club, where James fancies a precise German to claim another DP World Tour win.
With the Masters on the horizon, a number of PGA Tour stars are putting the final touches to their preparation at the Houston Open including Scottie Scheffler, who is a short price to win for a third event in a row.
Does James think Scheffler is a good thing or is he taking him on at the odds? Listen to the Sweet Spot to find out.
Published on 26 March 2024
Last updated 18:35, 26 March 2024
- The Sweet Spot | Valspar Championship & Singapore Classic | Golf Betting Tips
- The Sweet Spot | The Players Championship | Golf Betting Tips
- Arnold Palmer Invitational, Puerto Rico Open, Jonsson Workwear Open & LIV Golf Hong Kong | The Sweet Spot
- The Sweet Spot | Cognizant Classic, SDC Championship & LIV Jeddah | Golf Betting Tips
- Kenya Open & Mexico Open | The Sweet Spot | Golf Betting Tips
