Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women prediction, betting odds and tips: Blues can boost title chances

Where to watch Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women

BBC Four & iPlayer, 7.15pm Wednesday

Best bet

Chelsea & over 3.5 goals

1pt 6-5 BoyleSports, Hills

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women odds

Tottenham 10-1

Chelsea 1-5

Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Tottenham Women vs Chelsea Women predictions

Arsenal's 2-1 weekend win over Manchester City has handed Chelsea a great chance of winning their fifth successive Women's Super League title and the Blues should ease past a Tottenham team licking their wounds after a 4-0 Women's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

Emma Hayes's side are three points and one goal behind Gareth Taylor's Citizens with a game in hand and displayed their ruthless streak with an 8-0 win over struggling Bristol City on Sunday, so they are unlikely to let up against a team who are sixth in the table but have gone four games without a win.

Chelsea are understandably a short price to get the job done and it makes sense to include a few goals in supporting them from a betting perspective as the Blues have scored at least three times in nine of their last 12 WSL away games.

Their forwards are in great form with Guro Reitan filling her boots with four goals against the Robins while Agnes Brewer-Jones scored twice and also bagged a brace when they slipped to a surprise 4-3 defeat against Liverpool at Tranmere.

Tottenham could easily find themselves overrun and Hayes's side are unlikely to slip up now they have been handed a great opportunity to send their coach off in style before she joins the US Women's team.

