Women's Champions League Wednesday predictions and free football tips

Where to watch
Real Madrid v Chelsea
TNT Sports 1, 8pm
Best bets
Chelsea to beat Real Madrid
2pts 11-8 BoyleSports
Women's Champions League predictions
Chelsea reached the semi-finals of last season's Women's Champions League and Emma Hayes's side can start their new campaign on the front foot with victory over Real Madrid at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.
The Blues won five of their six games in the group stage of last term's competition, taking four points off Las Blancas, before taking down eight-time champions Lyon on penalties in the quarter-finals.
Champions Barcelona dumped them out in the last four but it was 2-1 on aggregate and the London giants remain one of the strongest sides on the continent.
The loss of skipper Magdale Eriksson over the summer was not ideal but it does not seem to have fazed Chelsea, who are unbeaten after six games in the Women's Super League.
Real Madrid are fresh from a 7-1 mauling of Real Sociedad but the quality of Liga F beyond Las Blancas and Barcelona is questionable and they failed to make it beyond the group stage of the Champions League last campaign.
Not having key midfielder Caroline Weir available is another blow for the hosts, who are worth opposing in what should be an entertaining affair in Group D.
Elsewhere there is a cracking clash between Bayern Munich and in-form Roma, while Ajax host PSG.
Published on 14 November 2023inWomen's football
Last updated 17:55, 14 November 2023
