Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women prediction, betting odds and tips: Final could be lively
Free expert football tips, best bets and predictions for Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women in the Champions League final on Saturday
Where to watch Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women
TNT Sports 2 & DAZN, 5pm Saturday
Best bet
Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals
1pt 6-5 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes
Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women odds
Barcelona Women 21-50
Lyon Women 6-1
Draw 15-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women predictions
Barcelona are hot favourites to successfully defend their Women's Champions League crown against Lyon in Bilbao after a rampant domestic season, but they look set to be severely tested by the eight-time winners.
Barca have dropped just two points in 28 La Liga Femenina fixtures and regularly secure hefty victories, but their passage to San Mames has not been serene and they will be conscious that they have lost all four games they have played against OL in the competition.
The Spaniards had to draw upon all their reserves for a 2-0 semi-final second-leg win at Stamford Bridge after losing the home leg against Chelsea, and that was the only clean sheet they have kept in their last five matches in the continent's top competition.
They were also made to battle all the way in last year's final when, as heavy favourites again, they fell two goals behind to Wolfsburg before fighting back for a 3-2 success.
Lyon head into battle fresh from securing the French title with a playoff win over Paris Saint-Germain last week - they had already finished 11 points clear in the regular season - and they remain unbeaten in Europe this term.
Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matches and there have been at least three goals in nine of their last ten Champions League outings, so it would not be a surprise if it was an open encounter.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
