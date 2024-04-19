Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women predictions and free football tips: Blues could be left with work to do
Free football tips, best bets and predictions for Saturday's matches in the Women's Champions League including Barcelona vs Chelsea
Where to watch
Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women
DAZN 1 & TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm
Lyon Women vs PSG Women
DAZN 1 & TNT Sports 3, 6pm
Best bets
Barcelona to win and under 3.5 goals
1pt 11-10 bet365
Women's Champions League predictions
Winning the Women's Champions League would be the perfect way for Emma Hayes to call time on her Chelsea career this season but standing between them and a fairytale ending are an irrepressible Barcelona outfit.
The sides square up at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday for the first leg of a blockbuster Women's Champions League semi-final tie and the hosts are 2-9 to prevail in 90 minutes.
It was at this stage of the competition last season that Chelsea crashed out against the Catalan juggernauts, although they kept things pretty tight, losing 2-1 on aggregate.
Hayes will hope her team have learned a lot since then but a recent wobble domestically coupled with injuries to key players suggest Chelsea could again struggle.
Last month the Blues were still in contention for the quadruple but they have since lost the League Cup final to Arsenal and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United.
The intensity of the season may be catching up with Chelsea, who are without primary striker Sam Kerr, out with an ACL injury, and key defender Millie Bright.
Barca, meanwhile, can call on some of the world's best players from Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in midfield to young forward Salma Paralluelo, who has scored six goals in the Women's Champions League this term.
Barcelona have won 35 of their 37 matches this season, racking up 164 goals, and they can edge a low-scoring first leg in Catalonia.
The other semi-final will be the latest edition of Le Classique as compatriots Lyon and PSG lock horns with Lyon's Kadidiatou Diani, the tournament's top scorer, preparing to face her former club.
Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 19 April 2024inWomen's Champions League
Last updated 16:28, 19 April 2024
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday
- Scottish Grand National tips + £40 free bet for the racing at Ayr on Saturday
- CopyBet sign-up offer: Get £50 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £10 this April
- Atalanta vs Liverpool betting offer: Get £40 in Europa League free bets with Ladbrokes
- Newmarket horse racing tips + £30 free bet for the Craven Stakes on Thursday