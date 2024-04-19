Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women predictions and free football tips: Blues could be left with work to do

Where to watch

Barcelona Women vs Chelsea Women

DAZN 1 & TNT Sports 2, 12.30pm

Lyon Women vs PSG Women

DAZN 1 & TNT Sports 3, 6pm

Best bets

Barcelona to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 11-10 bet365

Women's Champions League predictions

Winning the Women's Champions League would be the perfect way for Emma Hayes to call time on her Chelsea career this season but standing between them and a fairytale ending are an irrepressible Barcelona outfit.

The sides square up at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday for the first leg of a blockbuster Women's Champions League semi-final tie and the hosts are 2-9 to prevail in 90 minutes.

It was at this stage of the competition last season that Chelsea crashed out against the Catalan juggernauts, although they kept things pretty tight, losing 2-1 on aggregate.

Hayes will hope her team have learned a lot since then but a recent wobble domestically coupled with injuries to key players suggest Chelsea could again struggle.

Last month the Blues were still in contention for the quadruple but they have since lost the League Cup final to Arsenal and were dumped out of the FA Cup by Manchester United.

The intensity of the season may be catching up with Chelsea, who are without primary striker Sam Kerr, out with an ACL injury, and key defender Millie Bright.

Barca, meanwhile, can call on some of the world's best players from Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in midfield to young forward Salma Paralluelo, who has scored six goals in the Women's Champions League this term.

Barcelona have won 35 of their 37 matches this season, racking up 164 goals, and they can edge a low-scoring first leg in Catalonia.

The other semi-final will be the latest edition of Le Classique as compatriots Lyon and PSG lock horns with Lyon's Kadidiatou Diani, the tournament's top scorer, preparing to face her former club.

