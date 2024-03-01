Scottish Premiership predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet and where to watch

Dundee v Kilmarnock

Saturday 3pm

Hearts v Celtic

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football, Sunday midday

Best bets

Both teams to score in Dundee v Kilmarnock

2pts 4-5 bet365, Coral

Celtic to win & both teams to score

1pt 19-10 Boyles, Hills

Scottish football predictions

Bookmakers are having a tough time separating hosts Dundee and Kilmarnock in the 90-minute betting for Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash after the pair lost to the Old Firm teams in midweek.

The Dee were blown away 7-1 by Celtic while Killie fell to a 2-1 defeat to Rangers after taking the lead in the 11th minute.

Derek McInnes’s visitors have been the better team this season but have found things tougher away from home and both teams to score looks like a good-value selection.

Both teams have found the net in the last eight league meetings and there have been goals at both ends in seven of Dundee’s last nine games.

Celtic have failed to fully convince away from home in recent weeks and they face a tough assignment as they visit Hearts in Sunday’s televised game.

The Bhoys needed a last-gasp winner on their last trip to the capital as Adam Idah netted in added time to give his team a 2-1 victory over Hibs and the on-loan striker repeated the trick in their last road game against Motherwell, with Celtic scoring twice in added time to win 3-1.

Rangers could open up a five-point gap at the top of the table with a victory over Motherwell on Saturday so Brendan Rodgers’ side cannot afford to drop any more points.

Both teams have found the net in five of the Hoops’ last seven away league matches and their defence may well be breached at Tynecastle, although the visitors are fancied to take the three points.

