Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Queen of the South looked dejected as they left the field after another Scottish League One defeat at Alloa last weekend and manager Marvin Bartley had some harsh words for his side after that loss.

Efe Ambrose’s defensive mistake cost the Doonhamers in that 1-0 setback at Alloa, but Bartley’s men only managed two shots on target at Indodrill, and it’s always going to be difficult to win games with those shot-shy numbers.

It’s just one win in nine matches for Queen of the South and the Dumfries side have hit only four goals on that poor run.

Bartley demanded more from his side, in a clear-the-air conversation, following the Alloa loss and that doesn’t inspire confidence around the mood within the squad.

Kelty aren’t going to be challenging Falkirk and Hamilton, who are the clear pick of the division, but the Hearts have been making some nice progress under Michael Tidser.

The Fife outfit were beaten by Cove last weekend, but there wasn’t much between the sides at New Central Park and prior to that Tidser’s men really should have won when drawing 2-2 at Annan.

Kelty have suffered only two Scottish League One away defeats this season and the Hearts can be backed to at least take a point at Palmerston.

