Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Hibernian

2pts 11-10 Betfair, Coral

Partick

1pt 21-10 bet365, Betfair

Both teams to score in St Mirren v Celtic

1pt Evs bet365, Betfair, Boyles

Scottish football predictions

The fifth round of the Scottish Cup takes place this weekend and there looks to be a trio of tasty wagers.

Hibernian head to Championship side Inverness on Saturday and offers of 11-10 about the Leith side appear to hold some value.

Hibs caused Celtic major problems at Easter Road on Wednesday and Nick Montgomery’s men really should have taken something from that contest but lost 2-1. Hibs looked extremely dangerous going forward in the second half against the Bhoys and won the shot count. A repeat of that level of performance should be enough to see off Inverness.

It’s a slight concern that Hibs put a huge effort into that contest, but Montgomery has Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller back in the squad and with seven January signings Hibs have scope to add Luke Amos, Myziane Maolida or Eliezer Mayenda to freshen up their starting line-up.

Livingston competed well for much of Wednesday's clash with Kilmarnock, but a late Killie goal made it no wins in 17 SPL matches for Livi and their confidence must be sapped.

David Martindale’s men had to come from behind to beat Championship side Raith at Almondvale in the previous round of this competition, but they may not escape from Firhill with a victory.

Partick have lost only two of their last 15 matches and Thistle hammered Scottish Premiership side Ross County 3-0 at Dingwall in round four.

Kris Doolan’s has built a forward-thinking and progressive side and there is enough in the price to back an upset.

Celtic have looked all at sea in their last two matches against Aberdeen and Hibs and the Bhoys may struggle to keep St Mirren at bay on Sunday.

There are major question marks over the Celtic defence and the Hoops aren’t going to be helped by an injury to their most impressive rearguard performer Alistair Johnston.

Fellow defenders Stephen Welsh, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor are also set to miss the trip to St Mirren Park and backing both teams to score looks like a smart play in Paisley.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.