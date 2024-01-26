Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

Saturday 3pm

Best bets

Kilmarnock

2pts 21-20 general

Motherwell

1pt 2-1 Coral

Scottish Premiership predictions

Kilmarnock’s impressive season has been built on rock-solid home form and Killie have lost only one of their last nine Rugby Park matches.

Derek McInnes’ men are on-course for a top-four finish and Kilmarnock look good value to strengthen their position with a victory over Hibs on Saturday.

Killie haven’t played since they recorded an excellent 2-0 Scottish Cup victory over Dundee last weekend, while Hibernian were toiling in a 3-0 defeat to Rangers on Wednesday.

It’s a tight turnaround for Hibs, who are without Australian internationals Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller, and they have won only one of their last five matches.

The sole victory was a narrow 1-0 win against League Two side Forfar in the Scottish Cup and Nick Montgomery’s men are unlikely to improve that record at Rugby Park.

Motherwell snapped a 15-game winless run with a 3-1 victory over Livingston before the winter break and the Steelmen appear to be operating with more confidence.

That success was followed by a good 2-2 draw at Hibs and the Steelmen returned to action with a morale-boosting 3-1 Fir Park victory over Alloa in the cup last weekend.

The Well have enjoyed a clear week to prepare for the trip to Perth, while St Johnstone were busy entertaining Aberdeen on Wednesday night.

The Saints performed with credit in a 2-2 midweek tussle with the Dons, but it’s one win in seven games for St Johnstone and they were dumped out of the Scottish Cup at Airdrie last weekend.

Craig Levein’s men are rated 6-4 chances at McDiarmid Park on Saturday and the Saints have to be opposed at that price.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.