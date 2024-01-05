Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

The Premiership is taking winter break but there is action in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two this weekend and there looks to be a pair of warming wagers.

Partick bounced back from a 3-0 hammering at Dundee United to beat Queen’s Park 3-2 at Firhill on Tuesday and Thistle could prove thorny opponents for Arbroath on Saturday afternoon.

Kris Doolan’s men have lost only two of their last eight second-tier matches and they have notched 23 goals in their last 11 games.

Thistle racked up 14 shots and eight corners in the 3-2 Maryhill win over Queen’s Park on Tuesday and a repeat of that effort should prove too much for Arbroath.

The Red Lichties have won only one of their last 12 games. They have been conceded 31 goals on that poor run and Jim McIntyre’s men were hammered 3-1 by Thistle at Gayfield in November.

Arbroath could name only two outfield substitutes for the visit of Dundee United on Tuesday and the depleted Angus side were forced to deploy back-up goalkeeper Ali Adams as a makeshift striker at Raith last weekend.

Lee Bullen read the riot act to his Ayr side after they collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at Morton on Tuesday and there should be a reaction from the Honest Men.

A Somerset Park tie against struggling Inverness looks a good opportunity for Ayr to get back on track and offers of 29-20 look more than fair.

Caley Thistle are without a victory in five second-tier matches.They have scored just three goals on that run and couldn’t even muster a shot on goal at Airdrie in midweek.

