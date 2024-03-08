Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

BBC One Scotland & iPlayer, 12.15pm Saturday

Best bets

Kilmarnock to qualify

2pts 21-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Over 3.5 goals in Queen's Park v Partick Thistle

2pts 31-20 Betfair

Scottish football predictions

Neil Warnock arrived in Aberdeen to much fanfare but the Dons' performances under the veteran boss have left plenty to be desired.

Aberdeen have lost their last three matches and have not beaten a top-flight team since January 2, some 13 games ago.

Warnock claimed that winning the Scottish Cup was a huge incentive for taking the Dons job, but on recent form it’s hard to fancy them beating Kilmarnock in Saturday's first quarter-final.

Killie have lost just two of their last 16 games in all competitions, with both defeats coming against Premiership leaders Rangers.

Derrick McInnes’s men have beaten Celtic during that impressive run and recorded two wins to nil over cup rivals Aberdeen, who also happen to be McInnes's former club.

Only Celtic and Rangers have lost fewer games in the Scottish top flight than Killie this season and they have also won four of their last five meetings with the Dons. Odds-against quotes about Kilmarnock qualifying for the final four look worth taking.

The Scottish Championship has been difficult to predict with just nine points separating Partick Thistle in third and second-bottom Inverness.

Partick make the short journey to Hampden to face Queen’s Park on Saturday and an entertaining affair looks assured.

Six of the last seven meetings between these sides have produced at least four goals and there are few fanbases in Scotland that have witnessed more goals than Partick’s this season.

The Jags' 26 games have produced a whopping 96 goals, with defensive issues holding back the top scorers in the second tier.

Partick striker Brian Graham has scored five goals in his last four games and could again make a mark in match where over 3.5 goals looks the best play.

