Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Livingston v Rangers

Sky Sports Football, midday Sunday

Celtic v Aberdeen

Sky Sports Football, 2.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Aberdeen or draw double chance

1pt 7-2 Coral

Kilmarnock or draw double chance

1pt 8-11 BoyleSports

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Scottish football predictions

Rangers head to Livingston for the first of two televised Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday following their impressive 2-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Celtic’s clash with Aberdeen follows the Almondvale contest and there could be a decent betting opportunity at Parkhead.

The Bhoys were thumped 6-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when Brendan Rodgers’ side played much of the game with ten men after Daizen Maeda was sent off.

Clearly, Maeda dismissal had a major impact but it was a demoralising and energy-sapping loss, nonetheless, and Maeda faces six weeks out through injury.

Reo Hatate and Liel Abada are also set to miss the visit of Aberdeen, which leaves Rodgers shorn of some real quality.

The Dons, meanwhile, played well in a 2-2 draw with Greek side PAOK in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and, although they face a short turnaround, Barry Robson’s men should have been given a boost by that effort.

Thursday’s draw followed a Scottish League Cup semi-final victory over Hibs and a 4-2 league success at Motherwell, so, at 7-2, there is certainly merit in taking the Dons in the double-chance market on Sunday.

Kilmarnock can also pick up at least a point this weekend when they travel to Hibs on Saturday.

Killie have won three of their last four matches - they were easily the better side in wins over Livingston, Aberdeen and Motherwell - and while Derek McInnes’ men have done most of their best work at Rugby Park, they are still overpriced to avoid defeat at Easter Road.

Hibs have not won in seven games and Saturday’s contest will be their fifth match in only 21 days.

Nick Montgomery’s men were pegged back late on against St Mirren on Wednesday and their hectic schedule could again catch up with them.

