Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

The Scottish Premiership returns from the international break on Saturday and it’s the first opportunity for new Rangers boss Philippe Clement to make an impact.

It is an interesting appointment, and the 49-year-old enjoyed good success with Club Brugge before moving to Monaco. There were promising signs for the Belgian at Monaco, but it ultimately ended in failure and there are no guarantees of victory when the Gers host Hibernian on Saturday.

Yes, there is a new manager at the helm, but it’s the same Rangers squad who have won only one of their last three matches. Summer signings Cyriel Dessers, Danilo, Jose Cifuentes and Sam Lammers have failed to make any real impact for the Light Blues and Rangers haven't scored more than a single goal in four of their last five Ibrox matches.

It’s still fairly early in the season but Hibs are putting up excellent numbers. Nick Montgomery’s men are clear third-best on expected-goal difference and that has been reflected in a run that has seen the Leith side go six matches unbeaten.

Hibs avoided defeat in the Edinburgh derby before the international action and they can repeat the trick at Ibrox.

There are some fierce weather conditions forecast in Scotland this weekend and Dunfermline look good value to storm past Ayr at East End Park.

It’s three weeks since the Pars were last in action, but they were excellent in Championship wins over Morton and Queen’s Park and the break will have given boss James McPake more time to work with an improving young squad.

Dunfermline were beaten 3-0 by Partick last time out but Ayr are without Aiden McGeady, Frankie Musonda and Ben Dempsey this weekend and Lee Bullen’s men could be blown away in Fife.

