Tuesday's international friendlies predictions and free football tips

Where to watch

Ireland vs Hungary

Premier Sports 1, 7.45pm

Italy vs Turkey

Premier Sports 2, 8pm

Best bets

Hungary to beat Ireland

2pts 13-8 general

Austria to beat Serbia

1pt 23-20 bet365, Coral

Both teams to score in Italy vs Turkey

1pt 20-23 Betfair

Tuesday international friendly predictions

Ireland failed to qualify for Euro 2024 and it could be made apparent why that happened when they take on Hungary in a friendly on Tuesday.

The match at Dublin's Aviva Stadium is the first of two Euro 2024 warm-up matches for Hungary, who will be eager to cause a stir in Group A, which also features Switzerland, Germany and Scotland.

There is certainly reason for Hungarian supporters to be optimistic. Hungary were one of only six nations to go unbeaten in Euro 2024 qualifying, winning five and drawing three of their eight matches, and that campaign formed part of a 14-match unbeaten streak stretching back to September 2022.

Wins to nil over Turkey and Kosovo in March emphasised the team's defensive discipline and they should have few issues against Ireland, who are under new management.

After a dire Euro qualifying campaign which featured six defeats from eight matches, Stephen Kenny left his post as Ireland manager with John O'Shea taking caretaker charge in February.

Ireland failed to score in tricky matches against Belgium and Switzerland in O'Shea's first two games in charge they and could come unstuck against a vibrant Hungary team.

Despite the quality in their squad, Serbia have a tendency to disappoint in major tournaments and their preparations could begin on the back foot against Austria in Vienna.

Serbia qualified for Euro 2024 by finishing second in Group G but that was hardly an eye-catching achievement as they finished below Hungary and above minnows Montenegro, Lithuania and Bulgaria.

They won only four of their eight matches in the process and should be opposed against Austria.

The hosts were much stronger in qualifying, posting six wins from eight matches to deny Sweden a place in the top two.

Austria have won their subsequent three friendly encounters, beating Germany 2-0 last November before 2-0 and 6-1 victories over Slovakia and Turkey in March.

Defending European champions Italy host Turkey at the Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna after friendly wins over Venezuela and Ecuador in March.

Italy are still adjusting to life under Luciano Spalletti after he replaced Roberto Mancini in August last year, while Turkey's thrashing by Austria in March suggests they also have work to do before Euro 2024.

Punters should not rush to back either side to win and as both coaches tinker with their systems, but both teams to score looks a fair bet as that has happened in three of Italy's last five matches.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.