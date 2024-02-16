Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Dundee

3pts 4-5 Coral, Hills, Lads

Rangers to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts 4-5 general

Scottish football predictions

Ross County’s winless run was stretched to ten matches after a 3-1 loss at Ibrox against Rangers on Wednesday and it is now eight defeats during that poor sequence for County.

Manager Malky Mackay was shown the door earlier in the campaign and Derek Adams called time on his third spell at the club last week.

It’s all a bit of a mess at Dingwall, where Mackay’s former assistant Don Cowie has been left in charge, and the prospects of three points at Dundee do not look bright.

County have conceded 20 goals in their last eight matches and that includes three against Championship side Partick in the Scottish Cup.

The Staggies recorded just 28 per cent possession and one shot on target at Ibrox on Wednesday. They allowed a staggering 32 shots on goal and 20 corners in the Glasgow contest and that does not look ideal preparation on the short turnaround for Saturday’s trip to Dundee.

The Dee were good when hitting 17 shots and 13 corners in a 2-1 win over St Johnstone last weekend and they look rock-solid 4-5 shots having enjoyed a longer break than their opponents.

On the subject of St Johnstone, the Saints won’t be relishing the visit of roaring Rangers on Sunday.

The Gers have ripped into Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and the Light Blues went into the weekend level on points with the champions.

Philippe Clement’s men put in a spectacular display when destroying Ross County in midweek, and although they travel to Perth to face St Johnstone, the Saints are a similar side to the Staggies in terms of ability.

The Gers have scored 16 goals in their last six SPL matches, and with the possibility of goal difference coming into play in the battle to be crowned champions, there should be no let up from rampant Rangers.

