Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Where to watch

Aberdeen v Celtic Sky Sports Football, Saturday 12.30pm

Best bets

Both teams to score in Aberdeen v Celtic

2pts 7-10 Hills

Hibernian

2pts 21-20 Coral, Lads

Scottish football predictions

Pressure is building on Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and Tuesday's 1-1 Pittodrie draw with Dundee will have done little to ease the Reds’ concerns.

However, the Granite City has often been a safe haven for the Dons and Robson’s men look good value to cause champions Celtic problems in front of the television cameras on Saturday.

Aberdeen finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season but the Dons have next to no chance of repeating that feat this term.

It hasn’t been a campaign of progress that Robson would have hoped for but Aberdeen have lost only three of their last 11 Pittodrie contests and this is a Dons side who have been good enough to beat Eintracht Frankfurt and Hearts as well as share the points with Rangers in the Granite City.

Robson’s side found the net in a 3-1 defeat to Celtic on their own patch earlier in the season, they scored three goals against Rangers in Ibrox, and although they were hit for six without reply at Parkhead in November, this is an Aberdeen side who will continue to go on the front foot.

It’s 7-10 that both sides find the net on Saturday and that looks worth a punt.

Hibernian were busy in the January transfer window, signing seven players, and it could pay dividends when St Mirren go to Easter Road.

Luke Amos, Myziane Maolida and Emiliano Marcondes look shrewd additions and they should help to compensate for the absence of Socceroo duo Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller.

Hibs have lost only six of their last 22 matches, and Nick Montgomery’s men bossed the ball and won the shot count against a good Kilmarnock side in a 2-2 draw at Rugby Park last time out and the Hibees should be too good for St Mirren.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.