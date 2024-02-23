Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bets

Livingston draw no bet

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports, Hills

Kilmarnock

1pt 6-5 Coral, Lads

Scottish football predictions

The Scottish Premiership title race is reaching fever pitch after Rangers replaced Celtic at the top of the table last weekend.

The Gers hold a two-point advantage over their Old Firm rivals ahead of the latest round of fixtures and welcome Hearts to Ibrox on Saturday.

Celtic, meanwhile, head to Motherwell on Sunday hoping to get back to winning ways after being held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock a week ago.

There’s an important tussle at the other end of the table, too, as basement boys Livingston travel to the side immediately above them, Ross County.

Livi will move level on points with the Staggies if they win in Dingwall and they look a good bet to secure a crucial three points.

County have lost nine of their last 11 matches and interim boss Don Cowie, who replaced Derek Adams in the dugout, was unable to prevent his side from losing 2-0 to Dundee last weekend.

Livingston snapped a 17-game winless run in the Scottish top flight with victory over St Mirren last time out, and David Martindale’s men were previously unfortunate to lose to a late strike at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock.

Livi were the better side in a 2-2 draw with County at Almondvale at the end of January and, at 13-10, Martindale’s men look a value draw-no-bet proposition on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock should be too good for an erratic Aberdeen outfit.

The goalscoring talents of Bojan Miovski make the Dons dangerous but Neil Warnock’s side have gone seven league matches without a win and they are proving too easy to breach at present.

Aberdeen have conceded 12 goals in their last seven league games and they could be beaten by Kilmarnock for a third time this season.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.