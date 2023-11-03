Scottish football predictions: betting preview and free football tips

Where to watch

Ross County v Celtic

Sky Sports Football 12.30pm Saturday

Hibs v Aberdeen

Viaplay Sports 1 5.15pm Saturday

Dundee v Livingston

2pm Sunday

Best bets

Over 3.5 goals in Ross County v Celtic

3pts 13-10 Betfair

Dundee

1pt 11-10 Betfair

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Scottish football predictions

The Scottish League Cup semi-finals take centre stage this weekend, with Hibernian and Aberdeen meeting at Hampden on Saturday afternoon before Hearts take on Rangers on Sunday.

Hibs are without a win in five games but they have been an improved side since Nick Montgomery took charge. Semi-final opponents Aberdeen, meanwhile, recorded an overdue win against Motherwell in midweek and Saturday's last-four clash looks a tricky one to call.

Therefore, a couple of Scottish Premiership wagers make greater appeal.

Ross County host champions Celtic in Saturday's live lunchtime kick-off and things could get messy for the Staggies.

Ross have travelled to Dundee, Motherwell and Edinburgh to face Hibs in the last 12 days, clocking up more than 1,000 miles on the road in the process. Malky Mackay’s hosts drew all of those games, but their exertions may have taken its toll and the champions can seize on any weariness in the County camp at Dingwall.

County have conceded 12 goals in their last six games while the Bhoys have scored nine on their last four road trips, so goals look on the cards. There were six strikes when these two sides met on the opening weekend of Scottish Premiership action and a bet on over 3.5 goals looks the best approach.

Livingston boss David Martindale has been linked with the vacant managerial position at St Johnstone and that has perhaps seen Livi lose some focus.

The Lions have won only one of their last nine matches and they were soundly beaten 2-0 by Dundee at Almondvale last weekend. A repeat victory could await the Dee when the two sides reconvene at Dens Park on Sunday.

Dundee won the shot count 15-4 last weekend and while Cristian Montano’s late red card made their task easier, the Dee were well worth their victory regardless.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.